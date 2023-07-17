Viral Photo Prompts New Eagles-Cardinals Trade Buzz

It’s probably nothing. Chalk up as two friends working to get each other in shape ahead of training camp. Still, the fact that Philadelphia Eagles rookie Kelee Ringo has been working out with Budda Baker this summer has drawn warranted attention.

Ringo, a fourth-round pick out of Georgia, was spotted shirtless on the practice field with Baker by his side in recent days. The Instagram photo immediately went viral as gossipers everywhere tried to connect the dots on an impending trade.

Baker informed the Arizona Cardinals he wanted a trade back in April after the franchise balked at his request for a new contract. The All-Pro safety is seeking a fair price and long-term job security, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Meanwhile, the Eagles could use an upgrade at the safety position. They lost C.J. Gardner-Johnson in the offseason and plan to replace him with the combination of Reed Blankenship and Terrell Edmunds. It’s not a dire situation by any means, with both players possessing starter-level experience. However, Baker is one of the best in the business — and he’s available.

“For me personally, I’m just letting the business aspect handle the business aspect,” Baker told Cameron Cox of 12News. “Letting my agent handle all that type of stuff. I’m continuing to have tunnel vision on my work ethic, being the best person I can be outside of football, and just enjoying life. Enjoying this offseason, enjoying working hard each and every day, and just excited to go back and play football again.”

Eagles Sign Kelee Ringo to Rookie Contract

The Eagles officially signed Kelee Ringo to a four-year contract on July 17. The 105th overall pick had been the only remaining first-year player without a deal from the team’s seven-man rookie class. His cap hit for the 2023 season is estimated at $955,231.

We've signed CB Kelee Ringo All 7 of the team’s 2023 draft picks are now under contract.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/Nq6ZRUv30j — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) July 17, 2023

Philadelphia sent a 2024 third-round pick to the Houston Texans for the right to grab Ringo. The Eagles went into the 2023 draft not owning a fourth-round pick, so the 6-foot-2, 215-pound cornerback was definitely high on their board. Remember, Ringo had garnered some first-round buzz before dropping due to concerns over an old shoulder injury. He’s fine and under team control through the 2026 season.

“I ended up getting it repaired my freshman year academically at the University of Georgia,” Ringo told reporters on April 29, “but definitely wouldn’t say it’s a setback or anything for me right now.”

Washington Natives Hanging Out, Working Hard

The idea that Kelee Ringo was recruiting Budda Baker is nice to toss around on a slow news day. Sure, the two probably talked about how fun it would be to team up in Philly but there is a more concrete reason for why they were hanging out. They are both natives of the same West Coast state — Ringo from Tacoma, Washington; Baker from Bellevue, Washington — and their hometowns are separated by less than an hour’s drive.

Ringo and Baker have crossed paths many times over the years, specifically at the Rising Stars camp at the University of Washington in 2018. According to the Seattle Times, Ringo also developed a sort of mentorship relationship with former Seahawks star Richard Sherman during trips to Ford Sports Performance in Bellevue. He would line up and go to work against DK Metcalf and Josh Gordon, too. Bob Condotta shared the following snippet:

Ringo said Sherman is helping him learn about techniques and “the mental game, being able to see concepts. … just how smart he is. He slows the game down. I would definitely say that he makes things look a lot more easier with how smart he is, specifically on seeing what is going to happen to him, and specifically what an offensive coordinator wants to be able to do to him in the game.”