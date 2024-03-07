Eagles Urged to Sign Ideal Fit for Vic Fangio’s Scheme to Fix CB Issues

Few positions are bigger priorities for the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason than solving the cornerback woes that played a starring role in a second-half collapse in 2023.

Coverage breakdowns and poor tackling marred the Eagles’ secondary late last season, and new Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio is tasked with orchestrating a quick turnaround, which should make cornerback a position of focus when free agency begins.

Pro Football Focus lists the Eagles as the perfect landing spot for former Washington Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller.

“The Eagles had major issues in coverage all season after losing several starters from their outstanding 2022 squad,” Dalton Wasserman writes for PFF. “Regression from incumbent players also hurt, and the result was a defense left in disarray by the end of the season. New defensive coordinator Vic Fangio arrives with eyes on rebuilding a formerly elite unit.

“Luring cornerback Kendall Fuller away from the division foe Commanders would be a nice start. Fuller finished this past season with a top-10 coverage grade. He’s also finished inside the top five in zone coverage grade in each of the past two seasons, an important trait in Fangio’s defense. Fuller is fully capable of playing in the slot, as well, where the Eagles have struggled to defend over the past couple of seasons.”

Last season, Fuller posted an 82.8 coverage grade from Pro Football Focus, while also throwing his weight around near the line of scrimmage while making 28 run-stops to go with his 79 total tackles, two interceptions, and nine pass breakups.

Adding a veteran presence such as Fuller to an underperforming cornerback room could be a big step toward the Eagles’ secondary rebounding in 2024.

Can Eagles Afford to Sign Kendall Fuller?

The reality of this offseason is going to be that if the Washington Commanders view a free agent target as a player who can help them rebuild the roster, they are going to prove difficult to outbid.

That’s because the Commanders approach free agency with upwards of $96.08 million in cap space, the most spending flexibility in the league.

How new general manager Adam Peters, an overhauled front office, and new head coach Dan Quinn views Fuller could dictate whether he even makes it to the open market when the new league year begins on March 13.

Meanwhile, the Eagles are armed with $36.9 million in cap space, which should allow general manager Howie Roseman to shop at the top of the market at critical positions of need, such as cornerback.

Fuller’s versatility an Asset for Vic Fangio

After the Eagles moved on from veteran Avonte Maddox on March 6, Fuller’s ability to play on the perimeter as well in the slot could put him high on Philadelphia’s target list at the position.

Fangio’s system uses a blend of man-coverage tactics in a zone scheme, and because the venerable defensive coordinator rarely dials up extra pressure by blitzing, it puts added emphasis on cornerbacks winning their matchups in coverage.

Fuller is just one year removed from holding opposing quarterbacks to a meager 84.5 passer rating when targeted during the 2022 campaign.

After watching James Bradberry’s dramatic decline in 2023, and moving on from Maddox, the Eagles could turn to Fuller as a stabilizing force who can help get Fangio’s scheme off the ground and the Eagles’ secondary back to form.