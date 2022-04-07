Ex-Eagles Super Bowl Champion Holds ‘Strange But True’ Title

Think you know your Philadelphia Eagles cast-offs and champions? Name the current NFL player with the most Super Bowl rings over the last five seasons. Hint: Chip Kelly traded for the versatile kick returner way back in 2014.

Time’s up. Did you guess Kenjon Barner? The 32-year-old running back won his third Super Bowl championship in 2020 as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That ring went into the trophy case, right next to the ones he won with the Philadelphia Eagles (2017) and the New England Patriots (2018).

Barner recently signed a one-year contract to return to Tampa Bay where he’ll fight for a roster spot in a crowded backfield. He saw action mainly on special teams last season while appearing in three games.

Kenjon Barner is a good pick up for the Eagles. He's very explosive in the return game. He's also a character person who's liked by everyone — Merrill Reese (@mreeseeagles) September 27, 2017

Buccaneers special-teams coordinator Keith Armstrong considers him a key contributor on that unit. He called out his vision, aggressiveness, and timely blocking when discussing Barner’s value in 2020.

“I really like him,” Armstrong said. “He’s not going to fair catch very often, but he is aggressive and he will get the ball vertical. He’s got great vision on the run [and] he’s a guy that has that natural feel on kickoff return. He sets his blocks up well and he doesn’t need a whole lot of blocking, which is what you’re looking for in your kickoff return. Obviously, he does both as a punt returner as well. He brings value to the unit. He’s a good returner [and] very professional, also.”

Let em know 💍 https://t.co/Xmy0euWiud — Kenjon Barner (@KBDeuce4) April 6, 2022

Eagles Had ‘Virtual Visit’ with Tyrann Mathieu

The rumors started flying last week after Tyrann Mathieu posted a rather cryptic Twitter post. Now there seems to be legitimate interest between the Eagles and the three-time Pro Bowler from Louisiana. Mathieu had a “virtual visit” with the Eagles on Thursday, with NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport calling Philadelphia a “prime location” for the star safety to land.

Sources: Free agent DB Tyrann Mathieu had a virtual visit with the #Eagles, as Philly has emerged as a prime location for one of the top free agents. The Honey Badger visited the #Saints this week, and now has done a zoom with Philly. His market is heating up. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 7, 2022

NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo added another interesting nugget to Rapoport’s report: “The #Eagles have remained in touch with Tyrann Mathieu for some time now. Not a lot of money to work with but they’d have interest at the right price.” He also met with his hometown New Orleans Saints earlier this week.

Brandin Cooks Headed to Philly in Trade?

Heavy framed the groundwork for a trade sending Brandin Cooks to Philly when news first broke that the Houston Texans were shopping him. The asking price is thought to be a second-round pick, a very affordable price for a receiver with six 1,000-yard seasons under his belt. Cooks led Houston in receiving last season when he hauled in 90 balls for 1,037 yards and six touchdowns.

I’m told #Saints and #Eagles have also inquired about Brandin Cooks, whose 8,364 receiving yards rank sixth in the league since his rookie season of 2014. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 7, 2022

According to Jordan Schultz, the Eagles are one of five teams who have inquired about Cooks’ services. The others? The Cowboys, Packers, Saints, and Jets. Remember, Philadelphia wanted to draft Cooks in the 2014 draft and attempted to trade the Saints for him in 2017. Malcolm Jenkins was rumored (via Pro Football Talk) to be one player offered to New Orleans in that deal. Go figure.