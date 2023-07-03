Eagles Dual-Threat Playmaker Called ‘Best Trade Chip’

The Philadelphia Eagles have a good problem at a key position, a crowded running backs room oozing with talent and upside. D’Andre Swift and Rashaad Penny are expected to battle for the starting spot which leaves a tight window of snaps for everyone else. That could leave the door wide open for a trade ahead of training camp on July 25.

Third-year man Kenneth Gainwell could be the odd man out considering how much the organization reveres Boston Scott. Coming off a breakout postseason — 34 carries for 187 yards, including a 112-yard performance in the divisional round — Gainwell is a rising star at a premium position, albeit one that is greatly undervalued in today’s NFL.

The fifth-round pick out of Memphis has been mainly used as a third-down back over his first two professional seasons, but his ability to catch the ball in space surely has rival executives drooling. It’s not hard to envision someone taking a chance on Gainwell as a starter in a two-headed backfield, in a thunder-and-lightning type of situation.

Bleacher Report’s Jake Rill put Gainwell on a contrived list of the Eagles’ top trade candidates. Most of the usual suspects were on it, like Quez Watkins and Derek Barnett, but the inclusion of Gainwell provided some interesting new fodder. The Eagles could free up roughly $2 million in salary-cap space by dealing him while getting a mid-round draft pick back in return.

Kenneth Gainwell had 112 rushing yards against the Giants on Saturday. He’s the first running back in Eagles history to rush for over 100 yards in a playoff game since Brian Westbrook in 2006. 🎥 @NFL | @Eagles pic.twitter.com/vFbmQSc2o4 — The Athletic NFL (@TheAthleticNFL) January 22, 2023

Rill wrote: “Philadelphia runs the ball a lot, so it makes sense to have multiple backs to utilize. But having four could be one too many, especially if one of them could be traded to acquire either a solid player at a larger position of need or a draft pick or two. Gainwell could be the best trade chip, considering he’s only 24 and is a dual-threat back.”

Kennedy Brooks, Trey Sermon Round Out Room

There are two other reasons why Gainwell could be expendable in a trade scenario: Kennedy Brooks and Trey Sermon. Head coach Nick Sirianni has mentioned both running backs by name this offseason, specifically hyping up Sermon as a guy who has a chance to be “really good.” It’s easy to dismiss the hyperbole as coach-speak but Sermon was a stud in college, with the drool-worthy tape to prove it. He was a third-round pick in 2021.

Buckeyes are your Big Ten champs ️🏆 Ohio State takes down Northwestern, 22-10 Trey Sermon: 29 carries for 331 yards, 2 TDs pic.twitter.com/eECiYTnamI — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 19, 2020

Brooks, who went undrafted in 2022, is a much longer shot to make the roster due an overall lack of explosiveness. The 5-foot-11, 213-pounder is more of a “tempo-based runner” who can grind out tough yards for zone teams. His biggest asset might be his relationship with Jalen Hurts since the two players were college teammates at Oklahoma. Brooks ran for 1,253 yards and 13 scores in 2021 and earned Alamo Bowl Offensive MVP Award.

Boston Scott Signs 1-Year Contract

Boston Scott could have taken his talents elsewhere in free agency but chose to return to Philly because of his familiarity with the system. Plus, the well-known Giant Killer loves the Eagles’ organization, the City of Brotherly Love, and everyone in the locker room. He inked a one-year deal worth $2 million in the offseason.

“Familiarity with the system, I think it’s a great system,” Scott said when asked why he returned. “I love the guys around here, you know, the City of Philadelphia has definitely treated me well and I have a lot of love for the people in this building, and it’s a great organization. It started from the top to the bottom, you know with the coaches and staff really care about the players. I wanted to come back and see what happens. This place has been special to me so here I am.”