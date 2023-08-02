Eagles’ Playmaker Shares Hilarious Motto in RB Room

It probably should go without saying at this point, but someone had to get it on record. If the Philadelphia Eagles are going to accomplish what they want to accomplish in 2023, then they need to hitch their wagon to Jason Kelce’s broad shoulders.

That means paying attention to what Kelce says and does. Jalen Hurts might be the unquestioned leader — and a triple-threat playmaker with his arm, legs, and mind — but the All-Pro center sets the tone for everything that happens on offense. He calls out the protections and communicates the blocking scheme. Without Kelce, none of it works.

The Eagles’ offense would combust into a cloud of smoke if the center wasn’t supplying the oil. Kenny Gainwell has gone out of his way to pick Kelce’s brain this year at training camp. “Listen to Kelce,” Gainwell said. “We got a motto in the running back room: listen to the damn center.”

Meanwhile, Kelce threw some flowers on new offensive coordinator Brian Johnson for popping his head into the offensive line room. It’s important for everyone to be on the same page, whether it’s in the passing game or running game. Details matter in the NFL.

“I feel good about the coordinator if they’re sticking around the offensive line a little bit because so often as a coordinator you get enveloped in the passing game and everything else going,” Kelce told reporters on July 26. “A lot of the time those guys don’t have a clue of what is going on in the offensive line room, and I think to be a great offensive coordinator, to be a great play-caller, you need to have the full gambit of why we’re doing things.”

Cam Jurgens Studying Under Jason Kelce

Cam Jurgens was initially drafted to be Jason Kelce’s replacement at center, but a vacancy at right guard has switched the script. With Isaac Seumalo leaving in free agency, the second-year player out of Nebraska is now taking first-team reps in between Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson. He has been the starter there since the first day of camp, learning a new position and soaking in everything from the two Pro Bowlers next to him.

“It’s fun getting out there and seeing his insight on the field,” Jurgens said of Kelce. “And learning and playing with him, and seeing how he fits blocks, especially with Lane as well. It’s awesome playing between them two.”

Jurgens was supposed to battle rookie Tyler Steen for the job at right guard, but it hasn’t been much of a competition. Jurgens is the favorite to be the starting right guard in Week 1, although he hasn’t slacked on cross-training at center.

“I’m paying attention with everything during the snap, trying to see things from Kelce’s eyes,” Jurgens said. “And when we’re in the meeting [room] I’m thinking about guard and center as well so I can always slide over to center and I don’t want to be slacking off in that department.”

Avonte Maddox Recovering from Toe Surgery

Avonte Maddox has been a limited participant so far at camp as he recovers from offseason toe surgery. The starting nickel cornerback has sparingly seen first-team reps as he looks to get back to 100 percent. Zech McPhearson has been carving out a slot role in his absence, but Maddox expressed confidence in being ready for Week 1.

“I’m getting there, it’s an everyday process,” Maddox said. “Just working on it little by little, but I definitely feel better each and every day I come out here and you have those days where you’re stiff a little bit, but just keep working through it. I had a great offseason with the training staff. They took very good care of me, and I’m starting to feel better.”