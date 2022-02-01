Eagles Brass Scouting Top QB Prospects at Senior Bowl: LOOK

The Philadelphia Eagles always do extended research and scouting on every prospect, at every position. Some call it due diligence; others may refer to it as insurance. So it was no surprise to see the Eagles’ leadership at the Senior Bowl taking a close look at the quarterbacks in the 2022 draft.

The top players in the country are down in Mobile, Alabama showcasing their talents for NFL executives far and wide. The biggest name among this year’s signal-callers is Kenny Pickett who finished third in Heisman Trophy voting.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pounder threw for 4,319 yards and 42 touchdowns (seven interceptions) as a senior this year at Pittsburgh. Thought to be a Day 3 selection in 2021, Pickett returned to campus and upped his draft stock. Now he’s expected to be a first-rounder, maybe the first quarterback off the board depending on which mock draft you read.

Pickett could go as high as No. 9 to Denver or be there at No. 15 for the Eagles. Philadelphia general manager Howie Roseman started keeping tabs on him back in November before looping head coach Nick Sirianni into the mix. Both men were spotted watching Pickett throw on Tuesday. They also checked out Desmond Ridder (Cincinnati) and Carson Strong (Nevada).

Pickett Grew Up Eagles Fan, Donovan McNabb Fan

Adding extra intrigue is Pickett’s childhood allegiance to the Eagles. That’s right: the Oakhurst, New Jersey native — about 80 minutes from Philadelphia — grew up going to Lincoln Financial Field and cheering on Donovan McNabb, his favorite player. He and his dad would trek to those games and cheer their hearts out. It would bring everything full circle for Pickett to end up in a midnight green jersey.

Pickett is well aware of the Eagles possessing three first-round picks in this year’s draft. Dan Patrick brought it up during an interview back in December and the young quarterback seemed hopeful.

The folks at Bleeding Green Nation transcribed that conversation:

Pickett: I was a huge Eagles fan. I used to go to the games with my dad all the time. It took like an hour-and-a-half drive from my house. And we grew up big Eagles fans. That one famous game against Green Bay and Brett Favre, I was at that game. Back in I think like 2005, maybe. So, yeah, it’s way back. Patrick: The Eagles have three first-round picks there, Kenny. Pickett: They do. They do.

Double-Jointed Finger Controversy?

Pickett has only been around NFL people for one day and already there is a minor controversy. The 23-year-old refused to have his hands measured upon arriving at the Senior Bowl. Why? Because he’s double-jointed and his thumb points in an “odd direction,” according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. Pickett wants to wait for more accurate measurement at the NFL Scouting Combine in March.

Pickett’s hand size could be a real issue for some teams. There are reports that his hands are quite small: “under 9 (inches), for sure.” For perspective, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has 9-inch hands. He’s playing in the Super Bowl in a few weeks.