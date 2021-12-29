Eagles Sign Ex-Lions RB After Boston Scott Gets Vote of Confidence

The search for Miles Sanders’ replacement lasted less than two days. The Philadelphia Eagles signed Kerryon Johnson to the practice squad on Tuesday in an effort to stack the running back depth chart.

The move was expected and predicted in this space. Johnson has familiarity with Nick Sirianni’s offense having endured the majority of training camp in South Philly. The team waived him with an injury designation (knee) in late August. Now he returns and could see immediate action with Sanders and Jordan Howard banged up.

Johnson, a former second-rounder out of Auburn, racked up 1,225 rushing yards and another 527 receiving yards in 34 games for the Detroit Lions. The 5-foot-11, 211-pounder has 11 total touchdowns and last saw game action on September 26, 2021 on special teams as a member of the San Francisco 49ers.

“My expectation is to compete,” Johnson told reporters in May. “I don’t think having a crowded room full of talented guys is ever an issue. All that’s going to do is make every single one of us perform at our best.”

Eagles Hype Up Boston Scott’s Abilities

Boston Scott filled in admirably after Sanders and Howard exited Sunday’s game. He carried the ball 12 times for 41 yards and punched in a touchdown – his eighth career touchdown (out of 12) against the New York Giants.

Offensive coordinator Shane Steichen indicated that Scott would get the first crack at RB1. Sanders has officially been ruled out with a broken hand, but the team is still holding out hope that Howard can return from a stinger.

“Very confident in him,” Steichen said of Scott. “Like I said earlier in the season, he’s played a lot of football and every time he has to step in and play, I mean, he does a heck of a job. He hits the holes well, he sees the holes well. We’re very confident in his abilities.”

Boston Scott punches in the first Eagles TD of the day to extend their lead! 🦅 (Via @NFL) | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/K4Pg43K1Pn — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) December 26, 2021

The Eagles went out and signed Johnson a few hours after Steichen’s comments. Still, it would be a surprise not to see Scott at the top of the depth chart this week in a must-win game versus the Washington Football Team.

Practice Squad Players Hit COVID-19 List

The Eagles have been dealing with a minor COVID-19 outbreak in recent days, most notably on the coaching staff where Nick Sirianni tested positive before clearing health and safety protocols. Philadelphia has eight players on the Reserve/COVID-19 List: DE Derek Barnett, DE Tarron Jackson, DE Ryan Kerrigan, LB Shaun Bradley, CB Andre Chachere, OT Le’Raven Clark, OT Andre Dillard, TE Noah Togiai.

Add one more player to that list. Receiver John Hightower tested positive on the practice squad. Philadelphia signed center/tackle Luke Juriga to take his roster spot. They also released kicker Matt McCrane from the practice squad to make room for Kerryon Johnson.

Watch out for another corresponding running back move, too. The Eagles protected four players on the practice squad, including explosive second-year back Jason Huntley who wowed on kick returns at training camp.