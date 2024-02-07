Eagles Could Bolster a Strength With Top Free Agent Interior Offensive Lineman

The Philadelphia Eagles‘ offensive line has consistently ranked among the most dominant in the NFL in recent seasons, but could face an offseason of turnover ahead.

Given the uncertainty surrounding All-Pro center Jason Kelce’s future, veteran offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland may need to shuffle the deck.

Likewise, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman may need to prioritize adding veteran reinforcements along the offensive line via free agency after building one of the league’s premier lines through the NFL Draft.

Pro Football Focus projects the Eagles as a top destination for veteran offensive guard, and former Baltimore Raven, Kevin Zeitler.

“The Eagles could very well have in-house replacements for both center and right guard” Brad Spielberger writes for PFF. “If, hypothetically, Jason Kelce retires. 2022 second-round pick Cam Jurgens could shift back to his college position at center and 2023 third-round pick Tyler Steen could take over at right tackle. If Philadelphia wants to add a veteran into the fold, a right side of Zeitler and Lane Johnson would be very experienced and a brick wall in pass protection.”

Pairing Zeitler and Johnson on the right side of the offensive line would be a strong foundation for a reload for the unit at large.

Kevin Zeitler Hitting Free Agency at Right Time

The 2023 season was one of the strongest of Zeitler’s career.

At 33, the former Cleveland Browns and New York Giants stalwart produced an 84.4 pass-block grade, according to Pro Football Focus, to go with a 10.6 percent positive run-blocking percentage last season.

The Eagles could certainly do a lot worse than pairing Zeitler, who allowed just two sacks in 2023, alongside Johnson off a season that saw the All-Pro surrender only three, if the offseason in fact forces Philadelphia to retool upfront.

Following his strong season in Baltimore, Over The Cap projects Zeitler to command a deal that averages $7.56 million annually. Given that the Eagles are projected to be approximately approximately $20.8 million under the cap this offseason, Zeitler could wind up being one of Philadelphia’s top targets at a pivotal position.

Travis Kelce Offers Strong Prediction on Brother’s Eagles Future

Rumors have been swirling that Eagles center Jason Kelce could retire, after Philadelphia’s season came to a disappointing end with a blowout loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Wild Card round.

However, Kelce’s brother Travis, expects the All-Pro center to be on the field in Brazil Week 1 of the 2024 season for the Eagles.

“I think so. I don’t know. I’m not a betting man, but I think he’s got some football left in him,” Kelce told reporters at Super Bowl opening night, ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the San Francisco 49ers in the 2024 Super Bowl.

Since his arrival in 2011, Kelce has been one of the Eagles’ most respected locker room voices and one of the premier players at the position across the league.

This past season, Jason Kelce garnered an 80.7 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, en-route to a Pro Bowl appearance, underscoring that he is still playing the game at an elite level, even at age 36.