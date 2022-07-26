Eagles Sign Ex-Buccaneers Super Bowl Champion: Report

The Philadelphia Eagles are headed to training camp with a complete 90-man roster. The team has signed former Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Kobe Smith, per NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. He’s likely just a camp body, but Smith is a Super Bowl champion.

Smith earned a ring in 2020 while sharing a locker room with Tom Brady. The 6-foot-2, 300-pounder was relegated to the practice squad and didn’t see any regular-season snaps during his two seasons in Tampa Bay before the team waived him in 2022. He was originally signed by the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent in 2020.

Now he’ll look to compete for reps at a crowded position in Philadelphia. The Eagles already have eight players at defensive tackle: Fletcher Cox, Jordan Davis, Noah Elliss, Javon Hargrave, Marlon Tuipulotu, Milton Williams, Marvin Wilson, and Renell Wren.

Smith went undrafted out of the University of South Carolina in 2020. He appeared in 48 games (17 starts) for the Gamecocks while recording 84 tackles (seven for loss) and two sacks, plus seven quarterback hurries. The school’s website called him the “glue” of the defensive line. And, yes, Smith is named after Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

“Yes, I was named after him,” Smith told NFL Draft Blitz in 2020. “I was the smallest baby when I was born, but I turned out to be the biggest. I am the middle child. I have a brother and a sister.”

Kobe Smith (Tampa Bay practice squad) seems to be enjoying tonight. Spent his rookie season in a championship organization and helped it win a Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/fLaaJ93Qeq — Collyn Taylor (@collyntaylor) February 8, 2021

The latest Eagles news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Eagles newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Eagles!

Scouting Report: ‘No Value as a Pass Rusher’

NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein labeled Smith as a “priority free agent” coming out of college, but his scouting report was very one-dimensional. Smith was viewed strictly as a run-stopper along the defensive line as he tried to escape the shadow of San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw, his former teammate at South Carolina. Zierlein wrote:

He doesn’t have the imposing physique of former teammate Javon Kinlaw, but Smith played with the strength and grit to hold his own at the point of attack nonetheless. The ability to sit down and anchor against double-teams and go power for power against single blocks is one of his most endearing qualities. He lacks body control and lateral quickness and doesn’t offer much range as a playmaker when forced to play on the move. He offers no value as a pass rusher, which could put a hard cap on his overall value, but his run defense gives him a chance at earning a roster spot in the future.

📊 » The South Carolina defense had 3.0 sacks at No. 3/3 Georgia (@JavonKinlaw 1.0, @52kingsley 1.0, @DWonnum 0.5 and Kobe Smith 0.5). Heading into the contest, the Bulldogs had given up just one sack all year in five previous games. #Gamecocks🐔🏈 || #ForeverToThee pic.twitter.com/ofsv0WwdtM — Gamecock Football Info (@GamecockFBInfo) October 13, 2019

Smith told NFL Draft Blitz that his biggest strengths were leverage and pad level.

“Pad level. I play with lots of leverage. I strike well,” Smith told Alex Khvatov. “I am pretty strong and have strong hands. I am very consistent with my play. I give a lot of effort.”

Eagles Decide Not to Sign RB JaQuan Hardy

The extra roster spot opened up when the Eagles released cornerback Craig James on July 18. There had been speculation about them adding another running back, specifically JaQuan Hardy. The former Dallas Cowboy was expected to sign in Philly, but they decided against adding him at the last minute.