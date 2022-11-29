Eagles Teammate Sounds Off on Jalen Hurts’ Contract Rumors

Everyone seems to have an opinion on what a contract extension might look like for Jalen Hurts. The going rate had been hovering around $30 million annually coming into the 2022 campaign, but that price tag has soared with each incredible scramble and passing touchdown.

Hurts is the front-runner for MVP honors, leading the Philadelphia Eagles to a 10-1 record amid serious talk about a Lombardi Trophy. He ran for 158 yards against Green Bay on Sunday, topping Michael Vick’s single-game franchise record. He’s on pace for 3,956 passing yards. 922 rushing yards, and 39 total touchdowns barring a major injury or regression.

That kind of production could command as much as $250 million, or $50 million per year. One of his teammates, K’Von Wallace, believes he’s worth at least $200 million. And, honestly, Hurts would be quite the steal at that low-budget price.

Spotrac is the go-to website for tracking player’s salaries as they contact agents to find out the exact financials. They also offer projections on what guys might earn based on market value. Their current guess for a potential Hurts’ contract extension – wait for it – is a whopping 6-year deal worth $272 million, or $45.4 million per year.

His agent, Nicole Lynn of Klutch Sports, will likely wait to see what happens with Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals) and Justin Herbert (Los Angeles Chargers) before heading to the negotiating table. Tua Tagovailoa (Miami Dolphins) is another name to watch. The Eagles can’t even approach Hurts to sign a new deal until February 2023.

Hurts Delivers New Motto: ‘Execution Fuels Emotion’

Jalen Hurts turned in a performance for the ages versus Green Bay on Sunday Night Football. More important than the statistics – 158 rushing yards, 153 passing yards – was his decision-making in the moment. He knew when to escape the pocket and pick up first downs with his legs, and when to throw the ball away when nobody was open.

After the game, Hurts thanked his offensive line before expressing joy and appreciation for all his teammates. He plays the role of team leader above all else.

“Execution fuels emotion,” Hurts told reporters. “We do all of this stuff together, we go to work every day together, we lift together, we run together, we feel pain together, we feel these joyous moments together and we go through all of this stuff together.

“I know in a profession where things change all the time, we really want to appreciate the time we are having now and just take advantage of our moments, take advantage of the opportunities when they present themselves and just play ball the way we want to play ball.”

NFC Scouts Calling for Contract Extension

The Inquirer’s Jeff McLane recently did a deep dive on a potential contract extension for Hurts while making some comparisons. Kyler Murray appears to be the ceiling: 5 years at $230.5 million, a figure mentioned in this space (via Heavy’s Matt Lombardo) in recent months.

And it’s only to go higher and higher the better the dual-threat quarterback plays. Here is what one NFC scout told McLane:

Everyone can nitpick on him, but he’s changed how I look at young quarterbacks now,” an NFC senior scout said. “He throws it well and makes every easy throw. He’s got wheels to get out of trouble and he’s seemingly never flustered. “Sign me up.”