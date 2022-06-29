Eagles Urged to Pursue ‘More Qualified’ 2-Time Pro Bowler

The Philadelphia Eagles’ depth chart is looking pretty stacked at the skill positions these days. They boast two quarterbacks with legit starter’s experience, plus a nice stable of running backs and wide receivers.

Overall, it’s a good balance of young and old up and down the roster. (Better than the Dallas Cowboys). But tight end might be one area where they could benefit from adding another piece. Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine picked out two possible veterans who could fill the void: Eric Ebron or Kyle Rudolph.

Both players have been selected to the Pro Bowl. Ebron went in 2018 as a member of the Indianapolis Colts; Rudolph made the trip twice, in 2012 and 2017, for the Minnesota Vikings. One of those guys could be a nice luxury item. Ballentine called Rudolph “more qualified” to be the No. 2 option behind starter Dallas Goedert.

“He was on the field for some great rushing attacks in Minnesota without being a liability,” Ballentine wrote. “That makes the two-time Pro Bowler more qualified than anyone the Eagles have right now to be Dallas Goedert’s running mate. Given that he’s still available, Rudolph is worth a small one-year contract to prove he can still contribute.”

Certainly no Rob Gronkowski's available, but there's a handful of solid free agent TEs if Tampa wants to add to a room currently headlined by Cam Brate and rookie Cade Otton – Jared Cook

– Eric Ebron

– Kyle Rudolph

– Jesse James Etc. Bucs probably most concerned with blocking — Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) June 21, 2022

Rudolph only caught 26 balls for 257 yards and a touchdown on 500 offensive snaps in 2021. He made a whopping $6 million last season with the New York Giants. The Eagles could probably get him on a vet minimum deal.

The latest Eagles news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Eagles newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Eagles!

Tight End Depth Not Necessarily Needed

Goedert is the unquestioned starter in Philly – although the new receiver tandem of A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith should dig into his targets – and one of the young leaders on the team. Goedert talked about taking on a mentorship role at OTAs and filling the leadership void left by Zach Ertz.

And one guy he referenced taking under his wing was sixth-round pick Grant Calcaterra. They share the same sports agency, Rep 1 Sports.

“Grant, I met him a few times at the agency, watched his film, he’s a tremendous player,” Goedert told reporters. “I’m excited to get him here, and just teach him everything I know. Learn from anything he knows that I don’t know, and just excited how he’s going to be able to improve the group as a whole.”

It's time for one final Eagles draft thread… Grant Calcaterra you are up. For a 6th round pick, he's fun to watch! I'm not sure I'd call him a tight end really, he's a big slot who can move and has some juice as a receiver from the slot or as an X. Has a good feel for zone too pic.twitter.com/orxKeThvbs — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) June 16, 2022

The Eagles are listing Jack Stoll as the backup tight end on the team’s unofficial depth chart. He was used mostly as a blocker in 2021 while seeing action in 16 games and 331 offensive snaps. They also have veteran Richard Rodgers holding down a spot until Tyree Jackson is ready. The 6-foot-7, 249-pounder tore his ACL on January 8, 2022 – it’s an injury that typically takes six to nine months to heal.

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside Moves to New Position

Philadelphia also has Noah Togiai on the roster, along with J.J. Arcega-Whiteside who is attempting to transition from receiver to tight end. The coaching staff likes what Arcega-Whiteside brings to the table as a blocker, so the switch could unlock his full potential. If not, he likely won’t make it out of training camp. This is his last shot to latch on.

“I think we saw the talent there that he’s got some nastiness to him, some feistiness to him,” Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said on April 30. “He showed it on special teams as well. And now he’s going to try to do that at tight end, and we are excited about the project that we have at hand for him.”