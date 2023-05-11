49ers HC Kyle Shanahan Stirs Controversy With Comments on Eagles

There’s a tense new rivalry brewing in the NFL between the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles. The two teams aren’t historic rivals despite being historic NFC teams but things are getting chippy between the two sides. The Eagles were able to beat the 49ers in last season’s NFC Championship game but San Francisco isn’t convinced that it was a fair game due to quarterback Brock Purdy getting hurt early.

The 49ers will be headed to Philadelphia to face the Eagles on December 3, which will give ample time for both teams to prepare. That’s something 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is very happy about. He didn’t want to see the Eagles in the first game of the season and feels like he’ll get a fair chance against Nick Sirianni’s squad later in the year.

“I am glad we’re not playing Philly Week 1,” Shanahan said, via Cam Inman of the San Jose Mercury News. “I want to play them at a better time. I want to make sure our whole team is right there. … We felt we didn’t get to do it last time, and I’m ready to go back again.”

Purdy may not be fully healthy when Week 1 gets here but he should be recovered by the team they play the Eagles in Week 13 barring a new injury or a setback.

Shanahan Dragged for Comments

The playoff matchup between the Eagles and the 49ers wasn’t very competitive. Philadelphia won 31-7 as San Francisco couldn’t do much on offense without a healthy quarterback. However, it’s not the Eagles’ fault the 49ers couldn’t stay healthy at quarterback. In fact, the team has had issues keeping their quarterbacks for years as Purdy was originally the third quarterback on the roster prior to injuries to Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance.

The Eagles took care of business and many called out Shanahan for undermining what the team did.

This is all very ironic considering: 1. The 49ers went into the NFC Championship healthy (at least to their standards). 2. Kyle Shanahan is responsible for lining up a tight end on Haason Reddick. 3. If they aren’t healthy Week 13, they’ll just recycle the same excuses. pic.twitter.com/KCwKrd3I0h — Kendall Beck (@KBeckEagles) May 11, 2023

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan wants to play the Eagles "at a better time when everyone's right there". You know, just like last time when he decided to block Haason Reddick with a TE, getting his QB knocking out of the game…#Eagles — Thomas R. Petersen (@thomasrp93) May 11, 2023

So does this mean Brock Purdy won’t be ready for Week 1? Does Shanahan think Purdy is the “whole team”? Is there a better chance of being healthy in Week 1 or Week 13? 🤔 Does he know they were healthy going into NCCCG and the Eagles DL injured their QBs because Niners OL… https://t.co/9adoU7T3pr — Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) May 11, 2023

“I am glad we’re not playing Philly Week 1. I want to play them at a better time. I want to make sure our whole team is right there" ~ Kyle Shanahan “He that is good for making excuses is seldom good for anything else.” ~ Benjamin Franklin@Eagles @40whiners pic.twitter.com/JvUVln8H1p — David (@PHLEagleNews) May 11, 2023

1st its @49ers Wr. "Dumbo" Samuel crying about playing with 10 players vs. the @eagles in the #NFCTitleGame now it's HC Kyle Shanahan moaning about when then play the BIRDS……I have NEVER seen a team cry more about getting beat in my life!!…U should be called the "40WHINERS — #BigSilz (@DanSileoShow) May 11, 2023

Losing a game due to injuries is always frustrating but there’s no guarantee the Eagles would’ve lost had Purdy stayed healthy. There’s going to be plenty of hype around the rematch between the two squads and there are months left of talking to get the teams even more heated.

Deebo Samuel Recently Went After Eagles

The Eagles will have no shortage of bulletin board material available when they face the 49ers again. Shanahan isn’t the only one in San Francisco who has suggested the Eagles only one because of injuries. Star wide receiver Deebo Samuel was even blunter in a recent assessment and isn’t happy with the trash talk from the Philadelphia side of things.

“All the trash talk coming from the Eagles fanbase and the players, you just get tired of that,” Samuel told Zion Olojede of Complex in an interview.

Samuel then definitively stated that the only reason the 49ers lost was due to injuries.

“We lost because we played with 10 people,” Samuel said.

There’s clearly no love lost between the two sides. The Eagles haven’t said much yet but there will almost certainly be a lot of trash talk as the rematch nears. Both sides will have to have that they are healthy or this will continue to be a talking point.