NFL Insider Reveals ‘Gut Feeling’ on Eagles Trading for Kyler Murray

It’s no secret that Kyler Murray wants a long-term contract extension, maybe one that pays him $45 million per year. The Arizona Cardinals have promised to get a deal done, but so far nothing has been signed. And there are slight grumblings that the two-time Pro Bowl quarterback could request a trade.

If Murray were to start exploring his options, then the Philadelphia Eagles quickly come to mind as an interesting landing spot. They were reportedly in on Deshaun Watson and Russell Wilson before those two players went elsewhere. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio mentioned Philly might have interest in Murray, then debated the topic with veteran reporter Peter King.

“And I think that is exactly where the Philadelphia Eagles would land,” King said. “You know, we could argue right now that, look if we were doing this last October 20th you’d laugh if I said that, well, the Eagles don’t think that Kyler Murray’s a big upgrade over Jalen Hurts. But we’ve got more evidence than just seven or eight weeks at the start of last year when Kyler Murray arguably was the NFL MVP.

“And so I think you have to look at where the Eagles are, where Nick Sirianni would be, and you just have to ask them, do you want a guy who’s been hurt some, who’s small, who, you know, you don’t know how durable he’s going to be long-term.”

Kyler Murray is worth $45M per year based on these new QB contracts. — Kyle Odegard (@Kyle_Odegard) April 13, 2022

King concluded that he “doubts seriously” that the Eagles would swap Jalen Hurts for Murray, but it’s not out of the realm of possibility. No one ever knows for sure what Howie Roseman is thinking.

“I doubt sincerely that the Philadephia Eagles would really mortgage all of the gains that they’ve made in draft choices,” King said, “you know, and get rid of Jalen Hurts and add Kyler Murray. It’s just, that’s my gut feeling.”





Sirianni Gets 4th-Best Odds for Coach of the Year

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni garnered some consideration for NFL Coach of the Year in 2021. He didn’t receive any votes in the final polling, but there was buzz around him after the 40-year-old took the Eagles to the playoffs in his first year. He helped transform a team that ranked dead last in the NFC East at 4-11-1 to a second-place finish at 9-8. More importantly, the players bought into his system.

Nick Sirianni is tied for fourth best odds to win coach of the year award per @betonline_ag. The top odds:

Josh McDaniels 12/1

Brandon Staley 14/1

Nathaniel Hackett 14/1

Kevin O'Connell 16/1

Mike McDaniel 16/1

Nick Sirianni 16/1 — Ed Kracz (@kracze) April 13, 2022

Fast forward to 2022 and Sirianni is a favorite to win the award. At 16-to-1, Sirianni owns the fourth-best odds to win NFL Coach of the Year (via betonline.ag). He is tied with Mike McDaniel (Miami Dolphins) and Kevin O’Connell (Minnesota Vikings).

Roseman Ranks ‘Above Average’ in GM Poll

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman was ranked No. 14 in the “NFL GM Power Rankings” put together by NFL Media’s Gregg Rosenthal. Roseman fell just behind 49ers GM John Lynch and ahead of Ravens GM Eric DeCosta.

Rosenthal pointed to more misses than hits in recent drafts, as well as “nine-win seasons in three of the last four years.” Here is what he wrote about Roseman:

Like Bill Belichick, Roseman badly needed a rebound after a string of mostly shaky drafts — and the Eagles GM got it with DeVonta Smith, Landon Dickerson and Milton Williams. The Jalen Hurts pick also looks pretty good now; Philadelphia got league-average starting-quarterback play from a second-rounder on a rookie contract. There have been some massive ups and downs in Roseman’s reign, but he’s settling in here just above average, like the Eagles’ nine-win seasons in three of the last four years.