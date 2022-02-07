NFL Rumors: Eagles Own Assets to Acquire ‘Unhappy’ Pro Bowl QB

A Pro Bowl quarterback not named Russell Wilson might be available in a trade. No, it’s not Aaron Rodgers or Deshaun Watson either. This talented signal-caller is much younger with way more upside.

Kyler Murray has scrubbed his social media accounts of all references to the Arizona Cardinals. The 24-year-old dual-threat quarterback appears to be unhappy with the organization that drafted him No. 1 overall in 2019. He’s entering the third year of his rookie deal which includes a fifth-year team option. Murray feels he has earned a lucrative long-term extension and doesn’t feel like waiting.

Murray still might get it from Arizona. Remember, the 2022 offseason doesn’t officially begin until 4 p.m. on March 22. But the Cardinals probably see a two-year window on Murray since the new collective bargaining agreement treats that fifth year the same as a franchise tag. He’s set to make $25.1 million with incentives thanks to his two Pro Bowls, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The NFL reminded clubs today they have until May 3 to exercise fifth-year options on their first-round picks from the 2018 draft — and the value of those options is based on performance, with players selected to 2+ Pro Bowls getting the 2021 franchise tag number. From the memo: pic.twitter.com/Se2oFLCRxB — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 10, 2021

Eagles Could Offer 3 First-Rounders

Don’t count out the Philadelphia Eagles from making a strong run at Murray if the situation gets contentious in Arizona. They have three first-rounders to float out in a trade proposal, plus a true No. 1 receiver on the roster in DeVonta Smith. The Eagles could package those picks and throw in Jalen Hurts to sweeten the pot.

To be clear: Murray hasn’t requested a trade and no one has confirmed he’s truly unhappy. But the optics surrounding his social media strategy certainly look like something is amiss.

And, knowing Howie Roseman’s affinity for exploring all options, this unexpected development could change the Eagles’ thinking heading into the 2022 draft and the entire offseason. Brandon Graham hasn’t ruled anything out. Neither did Roseman despite naming Hurts the starter.

“Our job is to look at everything, to evaluate every position, every player,” Roseman said on January 19. “We do that not only for right now in this moment, but we also do it so we have information when players become available at any position.”

Is Murray Worth the Price Tag?

Murray is a two-time Pro Bowler who won NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2019. He had been making a strong case for 2021 NFL MVP before a second-half slide that likely stemmed from an ankle sprain.

He missed three straight games in November and the Cardinals went from owning the best record in football to snaking a wild-card playoff spot. Arizona lost the NFC West to the Los Angeles Rams, then lost to them 34-11 in the playoffs. Coincidentally, Los Angeles advanced to the Super Bowl.

Was it Murray’s fault? Probably not, although the bean counters in Arizona’s front office likely have spreadsheets ready to prove that. His numbers dipped after the ankle injury as he threw just seven touchdowns post versus 17 prior. More alarmingly were Murray’s rushing stats: two carries for six yards in the playoff loss.

His overall rushing numbers were down, too. According to Pro Football Talk, Murray ran less in 2021 with “his averaging attempts per game falling from 8.3 in 2020 to 6.2 in 2021.” It could have been due to injury or game-planning from Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury. Either way, it’s going to play a factor in contract negotiations.

“It creates a real question as to whether the Cardinals will offer him a contract now, or whether they’ll wait until after he completes his fourth season,” wrote Mike Florio. “If it’s the latter, the question then becomes whether Murray will be happy with that development, given that he’s still playing under a CBA-limited rookie deal when he has shown he can perform at a high level.”