Eagles Rookie Reveals Mindset, Expected Role: ‘I Want to Be That Dude’

Kyron Johnson was the second linebacker selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2022 NFL draft, the lesser-known player taken three rounds after Nakobe Dean. He thrived as an edge rusher for Kansas in 2021 but his role in the NFL will likely be on special teams.

The third unit is where high-energy rookies like Johnson tend to make the biggest impact. It’s something Johnson takes great pride in. He wouldn’t want it any other way as he looks to impress the coaches while earning more meaningful snaps.

“For me, that’s a key component of football,” Johnson told reporters. “Special teams is the main thing because that’s my goal, to be this No. 1 special teamer, the dude that you see flying down like a bullet. I want to be that dude that everybody knows, like when it comes to special teams, just say Kyron Johnson.”

Johnson said his passion for special teams began in the 9th grade when he realized he could impose his will on kickoff returns. Some guys don’t want to do the dirty work; they want a starting job handed to them. And those players have a tendency to fizzle out in the NFL. Not Johnson. He’s ready to smear up his uniform.

“It’s just something that I’ve always been used to since I was in the 9th grade,” Johnson said. “I’ve always been that menace, let’s say — so I want to wreck havoc and let people know that special teams isn’t just stuff you blow off. It’s actually the main component when it comes to offense and defense. It’s the third one that puts everything together.”

Jordan Davis: ‘Learn Everything I Can’

The Eagles took Jordan Davis in the first round — trading up to No. 13 to grab the 341-pounder — and the thought is he’ll supplant Fletcher Cox as the starting defensive tackle one day. Many scouts believe Davis can be one of the greatest players to ever play the position.

For now, the former Georgia standout is just another rookie trying to make the roster. He arrived at spring minicamp with an itch to learn.

“Shoot, just learn. Learn everything I can from teammates, learn everything I can from the coaches,” Davis said of his goals at the two-day rookie minicamp. “Everybody has knowledge in this building, and a lot of people have been fortunate enough to win a world championship when they were here in 2017. It’s just one of those things where the same thing at Georgia, it takes a champion to know what it takes to win another one, so just learning that, learning my experiences and knowing my role.”

Nick Sirianni Comments on Nate Herbig

The decision to release veteran guard (and backup center) Nate Herbig caught some folks by surprise. Head coach Nick Sirianni didn’t want to go down a dark rabbit hole about personnel calls, but he was quick to thank Herbig for all his contributions over the years. Herbig was claimed by the New York Jets on May 6.

“We have a deep room right there. Won’t get into any personnel decisions at this particular time,” Sirianni said, “but I can’t thank Nate enough for all the things that he contributed to this program in the first year and the years that he’s been here.

“Again, like I said, he’s a great teammate. The Jets are going to be glad to have him, and I’m happy for him that he landed on his feet because like I said, he gave us a lot of good minutes last year.”