Eagles Defensive Starter Sounds Off on Chargers Diss

Looking at the way Kyzir White and T.J. Edwards fly around the practice field, the Philadelphia Eagles could have one of the better linebacker corps in the NFL. White is the new kid in town, a tackling machine who the Los Angeles Chargers surprisingly let walk out the door.

No one is sure why White didn’t get a new contract from them after posting a team-high 144 tackles in 2021. Which was the eighth-best total in the league. The Eagles swooped in at the start of free agency and inked the 6-foot-2, 216-pounder to a one-year, $3 million deal.

That contract looks like a steal as White continues to garner buzz at training camp. He’s fueled by the Chargers’ slight, too. Extra motivation.

“The Chargers? I don’t know if they felt like I didn’t play good enough or what, but I’m glad I’m here,” White told reporters. “Of course, it’s motivation. I just want to prove myself right. I know what type of player I am and I know what I can do on the field. But that’s in the past now. I’m just glad I’m here.”

Get rich or die tryin🙏🏽 — Kyzir (@KyzirWhite8) August 22, 2022

White is also thankful to be closer to home. He grew up about 90 minutes outside Philadelphia in Macungie, PA; therefore, his family had to board a cross-country flight to see him play during his first four seasons out in Los Angeles. Now, it’s a short drive down the Pennsylvania Turnpike. The hardest part has been keeping up with the ticket requests.

“That’s going to be tough. I definitely want to make everybody happy,” White said, adding he bought 50 tickets last year when the Chargers visited Philadelphia on November 7. “We gotta figure something out for sure because I got a big family.”

DeVonta Smith Confesses to Wawa Addiction

DeVonta Smith was describing his diet and how he added weight to his skinny 6-foot, 170-pound frame when he started laughing. He had a confession to make about one food staple he cannot live without. It’s a common addiction among many people living in the Philadelphia area.

“You know what’s crazy? I got a Wawa addiction,” Smith told reporters. “Wawa sandwiches, I don’t know what it is. I literally eat one every day for some reason.”

DeVonta Smith has a Wawa addiction pic.twitter.com/wvKsXeJnki — Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) August 25, 2022

Seriously, Smith did make a concerted effort to gain weight this offseason. Just a few extra pounds for a player known as The Slim Reaper.

“I feel more explosive in everything I’m doing,” Smith said. “And, I look in the mirror, I feel like I look a little bigger.”

Jalen Hurts Calls Out John Hightower, Quez Watkins

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was talking about A.J. Brown’s influence on the receivers room on Thursday when he shifted gears a bit. He brought up two names out of the blue: Quez Watkins and John Hightower.

Watkins is in line to be the starting slot receiver, with plenty of people predicting big things. Hightower? He’s a long shot to make the 53-man roster, yet Hurts went on record hyping him up.

“I think John Hightower is a guy who has matured a ton,” Hurts said. “Those two guys are going to have big years.”