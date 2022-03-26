Eagles Sign Ex-Chargers ‘Freight Train’: Contract Details Revealed

The Philadelphia Eagles got themselves what they hope is an impact linebacker in free agency. Kyzir White inked a one-year deal worth a reported $5 million, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. He fills an immediate need for a depleted unit.

The converted college safety isn’t a prototypical linebacker. Then again, Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon doesn’t run a traditional defense. He prefers hybrid players who can drop back easily in zone coverage. White should step right in as a Day 1 starter alongside T.J. Edwards, with newcomer Haason Reddick – and known “quarterback wrecker” – lining up all over the formation. Philadelphia appears ready to unleash a whole SWAT team of Swiss Army Knives on the NFL in 2022.

White was the leading tackler (144) for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2022 and tied for the team-high in interceptions (2). He also set career highs in forced fumbles (2), sacks (1), quarterback hits (4), and tackles for loss (7). White was just starting to blossom and come into his own.

“As you’re seeing the way the NFL game is now, you need guys that can run in the second level. So the way he plays, he can move like a safety, but he hits like a linebacker,” Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said of White, via Chargers Wire.

Howie Roseman Finally Addresses LB Position

The running joke around Philly is that the franchise doesn’t value linebackers. They don’t invest resources in the position, relying on undrafted free agents and journeyman players to step up. White could be an outlier to that philosophy. The 26-year-old was a key cog for a stingy Chargers’ defense. His versatility allowed him to swarm all over the field.

Kyzir White famously had 144 tackles last year. He had a missed tackle percentage: 5.3% Eagles 2021 LB’s missed tackle percentage:

Davion Taylor: 16.3%

Alex Singleton: 12.3%

Genard Avery: 12.2%

Eric Wilson: 6.5%

T.J Edwards: 6.5% — Liam Jenkins (@LiamJenkinsPSN) March 26, 2022

General manager Howie Roseman shot down the notion of the team ignoring the linebacker position during his media availability at the NFL Scouting Combine. He hinted at the Eagles making some noise in free agency or on draft day.

“The definition of what our linebackers are doing have changed with Coach Gannon,” Roseman said. “And, again, we have to find players that fit our coaches’ scheme. That’s the most important thing, that we’re finding players that fit what we’re trying to do offensively, defensively and on special teams.

“Obviously T.J. [Edwards] had a heck of a year, a really good year. We have a bunch of other young players at the position, and we’ll just see what happens in free agency and the draft.”

‘Freight Train’ Coming Out of West Virginia

White was a fourth-round pick (119th overall) of the Chargers in the 2018 draft. The 6-foot-2, 216-pounder drew comparisons to former NFL linebacker Michael Boley (via NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein) coming out of West Virginia after a stellar JUCO career at Lackawanna College.

He was praised for his length and smarts, including a natural ability to diagnose plays. White was referred to as an “absolute freight train as a blitzer.” Zierlein wrote the following:

White has become a highly-respected team leader who leads by example with his fearless, physical play. Teams are looking to transition him into a hybrid role with the ability to cover tight ends like a safety and support the run like a linebacker. While he’s nothing special as an athlete, his competitiveness and play-demeanor should earn him a spot as a starter.

West Virginia safety Kyzir White is not an elite athlete. But his blend of size, length, and physicality makes him an ideal counter to tough TEs. https://t.co/YWaIFs3m8g pic.twitter.com/iQd4Wlgx7b — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) February 15, 2018

The kind of local kid from Macungie, PA – about 80 minutes north of Philadelphia – comes from great bloodlines, too. His brother Kevin White plays wide receiver for the New Orleans Saints, while his other brother Ka’Raun White played wide receiver at West Virginia.