Eagles Cut Tracker: Ex-Cowboys WR Headlines First Deadline

The first roster cuts were due by 4 p.m. on August 16 and names quickly started trickling out across the NFL. The Philadelphia Eagles released three players on Tuesday — CB Jimmy Moreland, S Jared Mayden, WR Lance Lenoir — to get their number down from 90 to 85.

The team had previously released offensive lineman William Dunkle and linebacker Ali Fayad. The next deadline on the NFL calendar will reduce the roster to 80 men on August 23; that must get whittled down to the final 53 players on August 30 at 4 p.m.

The Eagles don’t have any real position battles going on among the starters, so the cuts are going to be harder than usual. They will mostly be depth moves, with the most intriguing ones spotlighting the defensive backs.

Anthony Harris and Marcus Epps are penciled in as the starting safeties, but their backups remain unclear after 12 camp practices. Andre Chachere has arguably been the most reliable, with Reed Blankenship and Josiah Scott recently snaking some first-team reps. Jaquiski Tartt and K’Von Wallace are very much on the bubble. Newcomer Ugo Amadi – snagged from Seattle in the J.J. Arcega-Whiteside trade — could steal a spot, too.

I predict them keeping 5 CBs: Darius Slay, James Bradberry, Avonte Maddox, Zech McPhearson, Tay Gowan; and 5 Safeties: Marcus Epps, Anthony Harris, Josiah Scott, Andre Chachere, Ugo Amadi. #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) August 16, 2022

Of course, the largest position group on the roster is cornerback. Starters Darius Slay and James Bradberry are entrenched. Ditto for nickel Avonte Maddox. Then it’s a wide-open competition: Zech McPhearson, Tay Gowan, Kary Vincent Jr., Josh Blackwell, Mario Goodrich, Josh Jobe, Mac McCain III.

The UDFA who keeps moving up depth chart: Josh Jobe. He’s working with the 1s today after James Bradberry went inside. Was part of outstanding defenses at Alabama. — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) August 16, 2022

Gowan and Jobe have shown the most promise at camp. McCain has flashed at times, too. Those guys are making it hard for McPhearson, a fourth-rounder in 2021. (Editor’s note: Philadelphia kept five corners and four safeties breaking camp in 2021).

Eagles Heading to Cleveland for Joint Practices

The Eagles conducted their final camp practice at NovaCare Complex on Tuesday. The team is heading out to Cleveland for joint practices with the Browns, then a preseason game there on August 21. After that, they head down to Miami for joint practices with the Dolphins there on August 27. The Eagles are treating those live scrimmages as real-game situations.

“I actually thought obviously the joint practices are giving you in-game experience,” Sirianni said. “Controlled game experience for two days in a row at practice to work on things that you want to work on and the other team wants to work on and you don’t get your quarterback hit, stuff like that.”

Quez Watkins thinks he's the fastest guy in the NFL and he's been working hard on his route running all offseason. He's ready to flash in Cleveland during joint practices: "We going to the Dawg Pound, so it's time to be a dog." #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) August 15, 2022

Sirianni continued: “It’s not live to the ground. So, it’s a controlled experience. As far as going away, I think that’s good. I felt last year that there was some good bonding and some good connecting going on in the hotel when we were against the Jets.”

And don’t expect to see the starters the rest of the preseason.

“We are going to be in those joint practices and those will be two hard days of work,” Sirianni said, “so if I feel like they have gotten enough in those joint practices and I feel like the work that we needed to get done, we’ll play everything by ear. But if I feel like that, then I wouldn’t play them in those games but again I haven’t made any of those decisions yet.”

Travis Fulgham, Corey Clement Released

The Denver Broncos cut receiver Travis Fulgham on Tuesday in a surprise move. Odd since they are very thin at receiver following a season-ending injury to Tim Patrick. Remember, Fulgham led all Philly receivers with 539 yards in 2020. He also caught four touchdowns on 38 receptions that year.

And the Baltimore Ravens released running back Corey Clement who was a key contributor on the Eagles’ Super Bowl team in 2017.