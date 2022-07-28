Eagles Add Ex-Cowboys, USFL ‘Big Lion’ to Crowded WR Room

The Philadelphia Eagles keep adding talented playmaker to their receiving corps this season. The team handed Lance Lenoir a practice jersey on July 27 after making seven total roster moves on the first day of training camp.

The 6-foot, 200-pounder brings a reputation as a physical, mentally tough player with a nasty streak. He spent the 2021 campaign catching passes for the Michigan Panthers of the USFL. Lenior finished with 52 receptions for 484 yards (second-most in the USFL) and two touchdowns. He’ll wear No. 34 for the Eagles.

Lenoir was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Dallas Cowboys in 2017. He appeared in eight games over two seasons but a knee injury forced him to waivers in 2020. After that, the 27-year-old receiver bounced around between the Seattle Seahawks and Buffalo Bills. Lenoir has seen 119 career NFL snaps (111 on special teams) with no catches.

Lance Lenoir: “I’m a tough receiver. I got nice hands. I got quick feet. I can block. I can basically do anything you ask me to. I’m maybe not the ideal size but I’m a big lion, I got a big heart. That’s what I bring to the table.” (Video: @nfl) https://t.co/1xunO5Yqzt — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 10, 2018

Here is a brief scouting report, via the Cowboys website:

Lenoir is physical in every sense of the word. He competes with a chip on his shoulder. He lives to mix it up with the defensive back and plays with a passion. This guy goes hard on every play. He also shows the mental toughness you like in your players … You will fall in love with his nastiness and catching ability but his lack of speed will give you pause. More good traits than poor ones.

Help us welcome Lance Lenoir to the #Eagles! He produced a successful season for the USFL's Michigan Panthers this past spring… #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/tOULLXEZGm — Inside The Iggles (@InsideIggles) July 27, 2022

Multiple Record-Holder at Western Illinois

Lenoir was named first-team All-Missouri Football Conference as a senior at Western Illinois where he rose to stardom. He left as the school’s all-time leader in receptions (273), yards (3,796), touchdowns (28), 100-yard games (14), 200-yard games (2), and consecutive games with a catch (41). His career-best performance – 11 receptions for 231 yards and a touchdown vs. Northern Arizona – had everyone talking in 2016.

“Number 7 is someone we want to get the ball to,” said Western Illinois coach Charlie Fisher, via Chicago Now. “He’s a talented player.”

🏈🅰1⃣CHECK OUT MY BROTHER FRESHMAN SEASON HIGHLIGHT TAPE!! Lance Lenoir Western Illinois RT RT RT 😬😬😬🅰1⃣🏈🏈🏈https://t.co/MK8o7Mlj7k #2K17DRAFT — Landon Lenoir (@Legendarylando_) March 3, 2014

Eagles Have 12 Receivers on Camp Roster

The Eagles have 12 receivers on their training camp roster, with six of them gunning for guaranteed roles: A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, Zach Pascal, Jalen Reagor, Greg Ward. Those last two, Reagor and Ward, are the wild cards of the bunch.

Reagor could still be traded; Ward will have to prove his worth against Pascal and Watkins. Remember, the Eagles only kept five wideouts coming out of camp in 2021. It’s a group loaded with potential, especially when looking at the remaining challengers for roster spots: Devon Allen, Britain Covey, Keric Wheatfall, John Hightower, Deon Cain, Lance Lenoir.

The Eagles are signing Utah WR Britain Covey❗️ He’s a KR/PR, as you can see❗️pic.twitter.com/T0ekNwByKK — PFF PHI Eagles (@PFF_Eagles) May 1, 2022

One name to keep an eye on is Covey who was a surprise standout at OTAs. The 5-foot-8, 170-pounder is a dual-threat: a dangerous slot receiver, plus special teams weapon. Covey set the school record in career punt return yards (1,092) at Utah.

Allen is another interesting player to watch. He is an Olympic hurdler, one of the fastest men in the world and a guy who brings droolworthy appeal on kick returns. However, can he get back into football shape quick enough to make an impact? Allen hasn’t played organized football since leaving the University of Oregon in 2016.