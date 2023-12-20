Eagles Pro Bowl OL Undergoes Surgery, Will He Be Back For NFL Playoffs?

The Philadelphia Eagles‘ offensive line was dealt a significant blow ahead of Week 16 against the New York Giants.

Pro Bowl offensive guard Landon Dickerson will undergo thumb surgery, according to a report from Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Fortunately for Dickerson and the Eagles, the stalwart offensive guard will not go on injured reserve, though he’ll miss Monday’s Christmas showdown against the division rival Giants.

Dickerson, 25, has only allowed three sacks with 33 total quarterback pressures in 929 offensive snaps at left tackle, according to Pro Football Focus.

The Eagles clinched a playoff berth this weekend, prior to falling to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night, and because Dickerson is not heading to injured reserve he will be eligible to return at any time between now and the start of the postseason.

How Eagles Will Replace Landon Dickerson vs. Giants

Injuries are beginning to mount and exact a toll along the Eagles’ offensive line.

Even before Dickerson’s thumb injury, the Eagles were without right guard Cam Jurgens against the Seahawks.

This week against New York, the Eagles will likely turn to Sua Opeta and Tyler Steen at the guard positions.

Opeta, originally signed as an undrafted free agent following the 2019 NFL Draft, has played 415 total snaps this season while allowing two sacks and one quarterback hit, according to Pro Football Focus.

Meanwhile, the Eagles chose Steen in the third-round of April’s NFL Draft, in hopes that he could provide quality depth with starter upside along the interior this season. So far during his rookie campaign, Steen has played 68 snaps at right guard and three at left guard.

Both Steen and Opeta could be called upon to play expanded roles along the offensive line over the Eagles’ final three games of the regular season.

Nick Sirianni Explains Eagles Defensive Coordinator Switch

In one of the most surprising moves of the season, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni benched Sean Desai ahead of Monday night’s loss and promoted Matt Patricia to defensive coordinator and play-caller.

Sirianni told reporters following the game that he did not believe that the defense was playing up to expectations, leading to the abrupt coordinator change with four games remaining in the regular season.

“I made the decision,” Sirianni told reporters during his post-game press conference in Seattle. “I did what I thought I needed to do in the best interest of the football team. We made some adjustments there. I didn’t feel like we were playing and coaching well enough on defense, so I made an adjustment. It was my decision and that’s what I did.”

Monday night, in Patricia’s debut as the Eagles’ play-caller, the Eagles allowed 297 yards of total offense in a 20-17 loss that was capped by a 92-yard game-winning drive led by Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock.

Despite the loss, Sirianni says that the defense is in Patricia’s hands.

“All the final decisions are made by Matt right now,” Sirianni told reporters. “As disappointed as Sean was, I think he handled himself like a true pro. Sean is still helpful to this football team because he has a bright mind and he can help and as I listened in on defense today they were communicating back and forth very similar to the way they communicated with the roles reversed.”