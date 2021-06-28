Eagles’ Lane Johnson Shows Off Dangerous New Hobby [WATCH]

The Cleveland Browns encouraged Myles Garrett to “retire” from pick-up basketball earlier this month. The dangerous offseason hobby has gotten players hurt (see: Terrell Suggs) while leading to calls for contracts to include clauses banning it.

But these are professional athletes who know their bodies better than anyone. Telling them what to do isn’t always the best idea. Especially not a trusted team leader like Lane Johnson. The Philadelphia Eagles’ starting right tackle posted a video of himself “processing” a reverse slam dunk on a street court which showed off his surgically-repaired left ankle. Johnson looked fine, but Eagles fans held their breath while watching the four-second clip.

The ankle injury sidelined Johnson for nine games last year while limiting him in the quarters he did play. He underwent season-ending tightrope surgery in early December to fix the years-old ailment.

“Probably the greatest limiting factor is trying to get that range of motion back that you had previously,” Johnson said of his recovery at spring OTAs, “You might not get it all the way back but really focusing on the range of motion and now I’m feeling normal running again. So, really, seeing no issues with it. Not really having to think about it anymore like I was [last year].”

The latest Eagles news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Eagles newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Eagles!

Johnson Looked ‘Unbelieveable’ at Spring OTAs

No one is saying Johnson is back to 100-percent health, but he’s close. Very close. Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland shared that the 31-year-old tackle looked “unbelievable” at spring OTAs while complimenting his quickness and change of direction. Stoutland also hyped up starting right guard Brandon Brooks who is returning from a torn Achilles tendon, his second major one in three years.

“Watching them on the field, it’s unbelievable,” Stoutland said. “I’m being honest. I watched Brandon Brooks, I didn’t know what to expect and he came in blazing off the ball. He was striking the bag and the young fellas who were holding the bag, they felt them. And Lane Johnson, after what he went through with the foot, his change of direction and his quickness, wow. Is he 100-percent? I’m not saying that. He’s damn close, though.”

"Just watching them on the field. It's unbelievable. Brooks came out blazing. Lane's change of direction and quickness – He is damn close" Jeff Stoutland on why he is confident Lane and Brooks can return to an elite level.#Eagles pic.twitter.com/iEndHbDjFB — Thomas R. Petersen (@thomasrp93) June 11, 2021

Nick Sirianni’s Parting Message to Team

First-year head coach Nick Sirianni sent his players home on June 14 to enjoy the rest of the summer. They’ll return to the NovaCare Complex for training camp on July 27. But before the team walked off into that Philly sunset, Sirianni shared a message about creating good habits and sticking to his five core values.

“My message was create good habits or continue to practice good habits, pardon me. Stay out of trouble, and then be ready to come into camp in the best physical shape of your life,” Sirianni said. “Because when you’re in the best physical shape of your life, now your football IQ and your fundamentals can really show. That was the message to those guys and what I want them to work on in their offseason or in the summer.”