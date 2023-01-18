Lane Johnson ‘Lifted’ Eagles Rookie Stud at Practice: Report

Wednesday’s session was the most intense practice of the week for the Philadelphia Eagles as they prepare for their NFC divisional playoff game. All eyes were on two injured players heading into it: quarterback Jalen Hurts (shoulder) and right tackle Lane Johnson (groin).

Well, Hurts walked away with no injury designation on the second practice report of the week. That marks two straight days of full participation counting Wednesday’s walk-through estimation. That’s the good news. While Johnson was listed as a “limited participant” on Wednesday, reporters on the scene indicated that the Pro Bowler looked fine in his recovery from an abductor injury.

Apparently, Johnson lifted rookie tackle Josh Sills off the ground during a blocking drill (via The Inquirer’s Josh Tolentino). For perspective: Johnson and Sills share the same measurables at 6-foot-6, 325 pounds. Quite the one-man lift. So maybe it’s safe to say that Johnson will suit up on Saturday night.

Today is the biggest test day for Johnson. This is the most intense practice of the week and a chance to see how the injured groin holds up. https://t.co/d9uL31AX5i — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) January 18, 2023

Meanwhile, there were some guys missing at practice on Wednesday. Defensive end Brandon Graham was sidelined due to a non-COVID illness and nickel cornerback Avonte Maddox was out as he continues to battle a nagging toe injury. There is hope that Maddox gets cleared before Saturday’s game but it seems like a longshot at this point. Graham, on the other hand, was under the weather. It’s nothing serious, per ESPN’s Tim McManus.

The Eagles listed 10 players in total as limited participants on Thursday, including defensive end Robert Quinn who has a back injury. Defensive tackle Linval Joseph (calf) returned as a full participant. Yes, the team is trending in the right direction.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson Poised to Start at Nickel Cornerback

C.J. Gardner-Johnson saw the bulk of his snaps in the slot last week with Maddox out. It appears as if his position switch from starting safety to nickel cornerback will carry over into the playoffs. Defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon told reporters that Gardner-Johnson embraced the role change and he’s willing to do whatever the team needs.

“He was excited about it, and he’s obviously played that spot before,” Gannon said. “It didn’t take too long. The conversation, ‘Hey, Ceedy [Gardner-Johnson], you’re going to play nickel and safety,’ and he’s like, ‘Okay, cool, let’s go.’ Happy how he played and what he did, and just like we do any game, we’ll see who’s up and who’s down and try to fit people in accordingly.”

C.J. Gardner-Johnson says he's the best nickel in the NFL. The Saints cornerback will be an unrestricted free agent after this season. I asked him about that second contract. pic.twitter.com/uIV2RG29Zg — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) June 16, 2022

That move set off a chain reaction as the Eagles bumped Reed Blankenship back up to the first-team defense alongside Marcus Epps. Again, whatever it takes to get the dub is the motto in the Philly locker room.

“I’ve got faith in that entire room.,” Gannon said. “Reed has played at a high level for us, and someone asked me, you guys really didn’t change or skip a beat when Reed came in, and I said, we wouldn’t really change or skip a beat with any of those guys that come in because I’ve got complete confidence with those guys.”

New York Giants Submit Clean Injury Report

The New York Giants turned in a fairly clean injury report ahead of Saturday night’s showdown. They listed four players as limited participants on Thursday, including starting receiver Isaiah Hodgins (ankle) and starting safety Julian Love (hamstring). Starting cornerback Adoree Jackson (back) was listed as a full participant.

Here is the full practice report: