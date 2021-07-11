‘Not to Call You Out’: Eagles Veteran Explains Nick Sirianni’s Style

Nick Sirianni might not be winning any preseason Coach of the Year awards, but the Philadelphia Eagles’ new leader of men has been earning respect in the only place that matters – in the hearts and minds of his players. The locker room seems to be picking up what Sirianni is putting down.

Lane Johnson provided a small glimpse into how things have been going. The veteran right tackle saw a level-headed coach during their interactions in spring OTAs, a guy who knows how to push the right buttons without getting in people’s faces. Sirianni certainly seems like a players’ coach.

“He’s taken great command of the team early on,” Johnson told 6abc’s Jeff Skversky. “I think what I appreciate about him the most is he holds everybody accountable. When we go to practice, it doesn’t matter if you’re a veteran or a rookie on the first day.

“If you’re making mistakes, he’ll push you on the board. Not to call you out, but really to kinda get you better. What that shows, if he can do that with veterans, then the younger guys will come along as well. That’s been my impression early on. It’s been a lot of fun, really a lot of energy. Moving forward, we have a lot to prove.”

DeVonta Smith Wins ESPY Award

Eagles first-round draft pick DeVonta Smith picked up an ESPY Award on Saturday night for “Best College Athlete, Men’s Sports.” The rookie led college football in receptions (117), receiving yards (1,856), and receiving touchdowns (23) in 2020. Smith became only the fourth receiver to win the Heisman Trophy.

“As a kid, this is just something that you just don’t think about this happening,” Smith said. “It’s a blessing. None of this would be possible without God. To everybody that supported me, thank you. It means a lot and just everybody that has watched me along this journey, just thank you and I’m glad to be here.”

N’Keal Harry Heading to Philly?

New England Patriots receiver N’Keal Harry has requested a trade out of Boston, according to his agent. The 2019 first-round pick made just 33 receptions for 309 yards and two touchdowns last season, while failing to ever earn the trust of the coaching staff. A change of scenery appears best for Harry and the Patriots.

Now the Eagles have emerged as a possible landing spot for the 6-foot-4, 225-pounder. Bleacher Report listed Philly as a prime spot for Harry. He could potentially battle Jalen Reagor and Travis Fulgham for targets:

Could it hurt? The Eagles are obviously hoping young first-round picks Jalen Reagor and DeVonta Smith can step up in 2021, but a team that is likely rebuilding while testing quarterback Jalen Hurts for a year still lacks depth at that important position. Might as well see if the talented Harry could establish a connection with Hurts in place of (or in support of) Reagor and/or Smith. He should at least be able to battle Travis Fulgham for a spot on the boundary.