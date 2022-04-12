Eagles Star Breaks Internet with Epic Workout Video: WATCH

It’s the most wonderful time of the year in the football world. A time when world-class athletes get in the gym and show everyone how hard they have been training. For Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson, that means doing his best Incredible Hulk impression in the weight room.

The 31-year-old posted a crazy workout video on Twitter where he performs six straight dead-lifts of 500 pounds. All of them are clean, with perfect form and maximum effort. Johnson invited San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle to the aptly-named “Bro Barn” which is a home gym nestled on his two-acre property in Moorestown, New Jersey. Eagles fans probably remember that Jalen Hurts put on a weight-lifting show there last offseason.

Johnson’s insane training regiment is nothing new. Everyone knows about it. Everyone talks about it. However, Johnson seems slightly more motivated this year after he was snubbed for the 2021 Pro Bowl. The 6-foot-6, 325-pounder vented about the omission, especially coming off an emotionally draining 2021 campaign that saw him miss three games due to depression. Look for him to take it out on unsuspecting edge rushers across the NFL. Johnson is coming for it all in 2022.

The latest Eagles news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Eagles newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Eagles!

Landon Dickerson Taking Over for Brandon Brooks?

The Eagles have a huge hole to plug on the offensive line. When Brandon Brooks announced his teary-eyed retirement back in late January, the talk quickly turned to who would replace him at right guard. The early favorite appears to be second-year player Landon Dickerson.

The former Alabama standout started 13 games in 2021, mostly at left guard while filling in for an injured Isaac Seumalo. Dickerson impressed everyone, from offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland to head coach Nick Sirianni. The Eagles could decide to keep him at left guard and let Nate Herbig and Jack Driscoll compete with Seumalo at right guard. That’s one option.

We could really start our own reality show with these clips @jordan_mailata https://t.co/soSBn8IZ0z — Landon Dickerson (@Landon_2012) December 2, 2021

But Seumalo was playing at a high level before suffering a season-ending foot injury, plus he’s a locker room favorite. Jason Kelce broke down in tears last year talking about him. It stands to reason that the team would prefer to put Seumalo back at left guard and try Dickerson on the right side. He did start at right guard when Brooks went down in 2021. And it was his preferred non-center spot in college. For now, Sirianni is staying tight-lipped about the plan there.

“It is a great problem to have, the depth that we have there,” Sirianni said. “And I know a lot of guys are going to be able to play, ready to play, and want to play and we’ll have to make a decision on who those guys are and what the right lineups are as we go through it.”

Highest graded rookies from the 2021 post season 🥇 Landon Dickerson: 82.3

🥈 Gregory Rousseau: 79.9

🥉 Ja’Marr Chase: 79.7 pic.twitter.com/qsutMtNOUB — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) February 16, 2022

Alabama WR Jameson Williams Visits Philadelphia

The 2022 NFL Draft begins on April 28 in Las Vegas and prospective picks are crisscrossing the country to meet with teams. The Eagles have been very active in lining up interviews for guys slated to go off the board in the first round. The latest player set to visit Philadelphia is Alabama receiver Jameson Williams, per Josh Norris.

Williams is considered one of the most explosive playmakers in this year’s draft. The 6-foot-2, 189-pounder grabbed 79 passes for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns for the Crimson Tide. He is coming off an ACL tear which forced him to skip the NFL Scouting Combine.