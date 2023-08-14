Projected Eagles Starter Could Wind Up Getting Cut: ‘Would not Be Surprised’

The Philadelphia Eagles signed linebacker Nicholas Morrow to a one-year deal this offseason, but some analysts have already labeled him a cut candidate, while others are already calling him a bust.

David Kenyon of Bleacher Report listed five players he believes will be busts this season, and Morrow was one of them.

“Early in free agency, Nicholas Morrow inked a $4.5 million pact with the Philadelphia Eagles. It looked like he’d immediately slot in as a starter, considering the Birds lost T.J. Edwards and Kyzir White in free agency. … That forecast isn’t so promising now,” Kenyon wrote on August 13, adding: “Morrow’s projected role is seemingly dwindling by the week.”

In their 53-man roster projection for The Athletic, both Bo Wulf and Zach Berman predicted Morrow would not make the team — and they’re not the only ones questioning the veteran LB’s future in Philadelphia.

Eagles Have Intriguing LB Room Right Now

What is the #Eagles plan at linebacker – their biggest weakness? I think Howie Roseman wants to see if Nakobe Dean, Nicholas Morrow, Christian Elliss, Myles Jack and Zach Cunningham can suffice. If not, he could make a trade toward the start of the regular season.… pic.twitter.com/nU4LBYVh0J — Chase Senior (@Chase_Senior) August 10, 2023

The Eagles added veterans Myles Jack and Zach Cunningham to the roster on August 6 to give the linebacking group more depth, but Jack feels like the only lock between the two to make the final 53.

In his roster projection, Berman picked Nakobe Dean, Jack, Christian Elliss and Shaun Bradley to make the final roster, while Wulf selected Dean, Jack, Elliss and Cunningham. Bradley has since been injured and is out for the year, but that still doesn’t mean Morrow is now a lock. It increases his chances, of course, but it certainly wasn’t a good sign for him that the Eagles brought Jack and Cunningham both in to compete.

“Last year the Eagles cut nine players between the start of camp and the final preseason game,” Dave Mangels of Bleeding Green Nation wrote on August 12. “They’re already up to four so far. I would not be surprised if any of Greedy Williams, Dan Arnold, Nicholas Morrow, Justin Evans, Kentavius Street, Roderick Johnson, Fred Johnson, Greg Ward, or Tyrie Cleveland are cut before the second or third preseason game.”

With the injury to Bradley, Morrow’s chances to make the roster have improved immensely, but he could still get cut if the Eagles decide to pursue another linebacker via trade or the waiver wire.

Morrow Played Well in Eagles’ 1st Preseason Game

Nicholas Morrow had the 5th highest PFF grade on the team last night (88.7). Looking forward to seeing if he can make an impact at LB this year.#Eagles pic.twitter.com/mkELPOhgNG — Word On The Birds (@WordOnTheBirds) August 13, 2023

Last season with the Bears, the 28-year-old Morrow amassed 116 tackles (11 for loss), an interception, two pass breakups and seven hurries in 17 starts. In coverage, Morrow allowed 46 receptions on 55 targets and overall, he missed 17 tackles, according to Pro Football Focus.

He played well in his first preseason game with the Eagles, though, and if that continues, his chances of making the team will improve drastically. Morrow was PFF’s fifth-highest graded player (88.7) in Philadelphia’s 20-19 preseason loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

He finished with four total tackles (three solo, one for loss) in 17 snaps and he has two more preseason contests to show what he can bring to the defense.

The Eagles signed him to a one-year, $1.1 million contract, so their financial ties to him are not strong, and if he doesn’t continue to stand out, the once-projected starter could be looking for a new team.