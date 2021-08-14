Eagles Waive Speedy WR, Activate Ex-Colts Tackle

The Philadelphia Eagles were back at practice on Saturday following Thursday night’s preseason opener. The team started the day by making a few minor roster moves, too.

The Eagles activated offensive tackle Le’Raven Clark from the Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. They also waived Adrian Killins and tight end Caleb Wilson. The first roster cut-down is set for Aug. 17 when teams must trim down to 85 players.

Clark should bolster a nicked-up offensive line trying to get back to full strength. Starting left guard Isaac Seumalo (hamstring) was a limited participant at Saturday’s practice while Brandon Brooks (hamstring) remains day-to-day. Sua Opeta and Jack Driscoll have been cross-training at the guard and tackle spots this summer, with Nate Herbig seeing snaps at center.

Clark, a former third-round pick out of Texas Tech, appeared in 148 offensive snaps over 12 games (three starts) last season for the Indianapolis Colts. The 6-foot-5, 315-pounder is coming off season-ending surgery for a torn Achilles. He can play left or right tackle.

LIMITED

Arnold – hamstring, Avery – groin, Clark, Leo – ramp up, Croom – knee, Walker – foot, Seumalo – hamstring DAY-TO-DAY

Huntley – ribs, James – foot, Kerrigan – thumb, Smith – knee, Wallace – groin — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) August 14, 2021

Meanwhile, Killins was trying to make the jump from college running back to NFL wide receiver. He bounced around last year between the waiver wire and the Eagles’ practice squad. The speedster from Central Florida racked up 2,459 rushing yards and 25 rushing touchdowns in four collegiate seasons.

Wilson saw action in five games for the Eagles in 2020 and his dad, Chris Wilson, served as defensive line coach for the 2017 Super Bowl champions. His release is a strong indicator that Tyree Jackson might be inching toward a roster spot on the final 53. He caught two balls for 32 yards in the preseason opener. The top three tight ends in Philly right now are Zach Ertz, Dallas Goedert, Richard Rodgers.

Doug Pederson Spotted at Colts Camp

Former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson was spotted at Chicago Bears’ training camp last week. Rumors immediately started flowing about him joining the coaching staff there. Now there is another team fighting for his services.

Old friends catching up. pic.twitter.com/U3eSsh0gVq — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 13, 2021

Pederson showed up at Colts training camp on Friday and appeared to be pretty buddy-buddy with Carson Wentz. Interesting considering Wentz and Pederson were supposed to be arch enemies after last year’s benching in Philly. It’s unclear what the Super Bowl-winning coach was doing in Indianapolis but his relationship with Colts head coach Frank Reich remains strong. Remember, Reich was the offensive coordinator under Pederson for two seasons.

DeVonta Smith Ramping Up For Return

First-round pick DeVonta Smith was running close to full speed on a side field at Saturday’s practice. The Eagles upgraded him from week-to-week to day-to-day as he nurses a minor knee sprain. The Heisman Trophy winner is expected to open the regular season as the No. 1 receiver in Philadelphia.

DeVonta Smith getting closer to a return. Nick Sirianni said he’s day to day. He’s increasing his conditioning work at practice. pic.twitter.com/njP39GyINW — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) August 14, 2021

“Just being in the training room working to attack the training room and get himself healthy and just be mentally in it when he’s out,” Sirianni said of Smith early in camp. “So, the meetings are huge for him, just to stay mentally sharp, and he is very mentally sharp. He’s really into the meetings, really into practice of watching it while he’s not able to participate.”