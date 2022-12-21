Eagles Legend Destroys Cowboys: ‘Dak is A** … He Look Trash’

Philadelphia Eagles legend LeSean McCoy was one of the most hilarious soundbites during his playing days. Now, as an analyst for Speak on FS1, the franchise’s all-time leading rusher has taken his epic troll game to new heights. He is having an amazing second act in the booth.

McCoy went off on Dallas Cowboys star Dak Prescott during an animated exchange with David Helman as he pinned the team’s last two losses squarely on the quarterback’s shoulders.

Funny how people who don’t know Dak Prescott and seldom, if ever, cover the games he plays have the strongest negative opinions and argue about his ability the most. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) December 21, 2022

Prescott has chucked 11 interceptions this season, including 7 over his last 4 games. He single-handedly cost the Cowboys a win against the Packers and Jaguars, according to McCoy. Here is McCoy’s no-holds-barred rant verbatim:

First of all, Dak is a**. Can I say that on TV? Because he is a**, okay, that’s one thing. This is the second game that he has lost by throwing picks. He threw two picks against the Packers, right? Had a 14-point lead and lost. They was up 17 [points], my man — 17, and lost, picks. That pass he threw — the second one, not the first one — the first one was terrible, do you agree with that? That was awful, like where was he throwing that ball to? Dak Prescott has the easiest job, well the second-easiest job, the first one is [Brock] Purdy and Jimmy G [Jimmy Garoppolo] with the Niners. Great defense, right? Run the ball very well, and make safe passes, right? Dak has the easiest job in football. The picks he’s thrown, he’s not even trying to, like fit the ball through the needles, like small little windows, these are like easy passes. They run the ball well. What else can you do?

Bro @davidhelman_ you getting out of hand with this cowboy juice lol .. I see average average https://t.co/GHhrzdLttF — LeSean Shady Mccoy (@CutonDime25) December 20, 2022

McCoy wasn’t done as Helman tried (unsuccessfully) to get a rebuttal in.

“I pay you $160 million. That’s how you play? If you tell me that’s outstanding … I don’t know what else to say? I’m lost for words. You keeping talking about these numbers … when you watch the game with your eyes — the same eyes you have, I have two eyes, too, I watch the same game — he look trash.”

Jalen Hurts Missing at Eagles Practice

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles keep talking like the MVP candidate might play on Saturday night against Dallas. Don’t bank on it. Hurts, who is nursing a sprain in his throwing shoulder, didn’t take the field for practice on Wednesday as Gardner Minshew took the first-team reps. Third-stringer Ian Book got some work in, too.

Warming up today at practice for #Eagles .. QBs Gardner Minshew and Ian Book. No Jalen Hurts. ⁦@SportsRadioWIP⁩ pic.twitter.com/f3uTeUorly — Howard Eskin (@howardeskin) December 21, 2022

Minshew was back with his temmates after skipping Tuesday’s walk-through to attend Mike Leach’s memorial service. Safety K’Von Wallace was the only other player missing in action. The Eagles will release an updated injury report later in the day.

Nick Sirianni Calls Out Hurts’ Toughness

Head coach Nick Sirianni will never pass up an opportunity to throw flowers at his starting quarterback. He called Hurts “one of the toughest guys” he knows during his media availability on Tuesday. The Eagles still aren’t ready to rule Hhurts out for Christmas Eve.

“He is one of the toughest guys I know, and he heals fast. He’s a freak,” Sirianni told reporters. “His body is not like — pardon me — yours or mine. I’m shaming myself there a little bit, too. His body is not like ours. He heals fast. He came back fast from his injury last year, and I will not rule him out, will not put a timetable on him, and we’ll see. We’ll see what happens this week. He’ll be ready to go if he can play this week, and so will Gardner [Minshew].”