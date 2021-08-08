Eagles Debut Changes at Lincoln Financial Field, Update Mask Rules

The Philadelphia Eagles welcome their faithful fans back en masse tonight for an open practice under the lights at Lincoln Financial Field. Gates open at 5 p.m. and the players take the field around 7 p.m. Tickets (click here to purchase) are $10 with all proceeds benefiting the Eagles Autism Foundation.

The Eagles announced massive upgrades to the fan experience earlier this week during a media tour of the stadium. Highlights included the FOX Bet Lounge, DraftKings Field Club, Jameson Bar, plus the new and improved Northeast Gate which has been rebranded as the LifeBrand Gate.

The team has also partnered with Two Locals Brewing Company, Philly’s first black-owned craft brewery, to make their tasty brews available to thirsty fans at the Linc. Nubian American Brown Ale and Prolific Hazy IPA will be on sale in the FOX Bet Lounge and throughout the stadium at select kiosks.

FOX Bet Lounge is arguably the crown jewel of the massive improvement operation. It is a 4,000-square-foot members-only lounge housed in the former Temple University locker room. There are two levels: a downstairs general admission lounge that holds 300 people, and a swanky VIP upstairs featuring private booths that holds 90 people.

Prices start at $3,500 (downstairs) and $5,500 (upstairs) for a year-long pass. Members have complete access to all-inclusive food and beverage offerings, as well as wall-to-wall TV monitors. Get there three hours prior to kick-off and you can view Eagles players arriving through a side window. Those staying after the game can catch a glimpse of the post-game press conferences.

Other reimagined spaces at the Linc include:

DraftKings Field Club: Offers a true VIP experience and exclusive game day access featuring a sideline pen in the north end zone, hospitality arrangements in the private club space, and more.

Jameson Bar: The branded whiskey bar will feature six signature cocktails and will be open to fans 21 and older. It is located in Section 105/106 in the main concourse.

Pepsi Plaza: Serves as an engaging, interactive fan zone on gamedays located on the north side of the stadium.

LifeBrand Gate: LifeBrand, a rising tech start-up from West Chester, received naming rights to Lincoln Financial Field’s Northeast Gate as part of a new sponsorship agreement in April 2021.

Eagles Detail COVID-19 Guidelines for Season

The Eagles are abiding by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) rules for allowing fans back into the Linc. They are strongly suggesting that non-vaccinated fans wear masks at all times, while vaccinated fans are free to roam the concourses without a mask. Proof of vaccination will not be required to gain entry, according to Norman Vossschulte (director of fan experience), and they’ll follow the “honor system.”

There are numerous TORK hand sanitization stations located throughout the Linc, plus stadium staff has placed an emphasis on disinfecting shared surfaces like handrails, door knobs, tables. The Linc has also gone 100% cashless when it comes to everything from ticketing to concessions to the 50/50 raffle.

“We are thrilled to welcome Eagles fans home to Lincoln Financial Field,” said Eagles President Don Smolenski. “We are all looking forward to hearing a chorus of 70,000 people singing ‘Fly Eagles Fly’ this season. For generations – from Franklin Field to the Vet, and now at Lincoln Financial Field – there has been an incredible bond between the fans and the team.”

Players Excited to Welcome Fans Back

Eagles players haven’t had the privilege of playing in a packed stadium since 2019. A limited number of fans were allowed back into the Linc last October but a COVID-19 spike banned them again in November. Sunday night’s open practice will mark the first time for many of the team’s roster additions to get a feel for the most passionate fans in football. Needless to say, they are pretty juiced up.

“Hopefully it will feel like a game, get that game feeling before the first preseason game,” Miles Sanders said after Saturday’s practice. “And I heard the Linc is dang near supposed to be filled up so it’s exciting and I’m happy that the fans are going to be there.”