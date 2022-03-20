Raiders Sign Ex-Eagles Super Bowl Champion: ‘Roll the Dice’

Mack Hollins may best be known for a viral “Backpack Dance” video during a mostly forgettable three seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles.

He made 26 receptions for 351 yards in midnight green before getting waived in 2019. Hollins, a fourth-round pick out of North Carolina, never seemed to totally click in Doug Pederson’s offense. He did earn a shiny Super Bowl ring in Philly, though.

On Thursday, the 28-year-old receiver inked a one-year contact to join the Las Vegas Raiders. He spent the 2021 campaign in Miami where he recorded 14 catches for 223 yards. His four receiving touchdowns ranked second on the team.

Hollins has always been known as a free spirit. He gave an interesting analogy for how he looks at life last year to Dolphins beat reporter Joe Schad. It involved duct tape.

“Can you fix it with duct tape, yes or no? If the answer is no, then you can’t fix it and so be it,” Hollins said. “That’s life. If you can fix the problem, fix it. If you can’t, then stop worrying about it. That’s just how I kind of look at life.”

Roll the 🎲. Bet on yourself! pic.twitter.com/BbOfmTemtt — Mack Hollins (@mackhollins) March 17, 2022

Rasul Douglas Inks $21 Million Deal with Packers

Former Eagles cornerback Rasul Douglas was a breakout star last season in Green Bay. Now he has parlayed that success into a three-year, $21 million deal with the Packers. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the deal has incentives to take it up to $25.5 million.

Rasul Douglas 2 INTs on Christmas vs CLE pic.twitter.com/Xw7c4x9YJo — IKE Packers Podcast (@IKE_Packers) March 19, 2022

Douglas had five interceptions – a number tied for the NFL lead – and 13 pass breakups in nine starts for the Packers. The 26-year-old returned two of those picks for touchdowns, including a highlight-reel 55-yarder. He made it clear throughout the offseason that he wanted to return to Green Bay.

“I built a family here. I’ve still got some unfinished business, I feel like, to handle,” Douglas said on January 24, via Bill Huber. “Of course, I want to be here. But I don’t think that’s all my decision to make.”

Originally a third-round pick of the Eagles, Douglas has 10 interceptions and 47 passes defended in 72 career games. He spent his first three seasons in Philly and won a Super Bowl championship there.

Details of Fletcher Cox’s Contract Revealed

The on-again, off-again drama surrounding Fletcher Cox is finally over. The All-Pro defensive tackle is returning to the Eagles on a one-year deal worth $14 million, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. Cox had 3.5 sacks and 12 quarterback hits last season in 16 games. He missed the Pro Bowl for the first time in six seasons.

Those few days of being unemployed was tough … — fletcher cox (@fcoxx_91) March 19, 2022

Cox had criticized new defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon and his scheme early in the 2021 campaign. The two talked it out and patched things up, with the 11-year veteran sounding ready to move forward.

“I think we started slow and that can go in various ways,” Cox told reporters last January. “It was a new scheme, a new defense, basically everybody kind of getting comfortable and knowing what their doing. And as the season progresses, I think the biggest thing you see is consistency of the way we were playing defense up front, the style we were playing up front and the way guys were getting after it, being more comfortable.”