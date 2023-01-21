Eagles Super Bowl Champs Set the Tone: ‘F****** Legendary’

The gamut of emotions keeps flowing freely in the hours leading up to kickoff. One video making the rounds on social media today is an epic pre-game pep talk from Malcolm Jenkins to the 2017 Philadelphia Eagles prior to them taking the field for the NFC Championship Game that year.

In it, Jenkins — a two-time Super Bowl champion and borderline Hall of Famer — delivers an epic 58-second speech about being legendary. He wanted to see his name, and his teammates’ names, up in the rafters at Lincoln Financial Field.

Mission accomplished, via a 38-7 victory over the Minnesota Vikings which occurred five years to the date: January 21, 2018. Here is what Jenkins said:

I ain’t got s*** to say about that team because it ain’t about them, it’s all about us. I don’t know if y’all realize but this is the last time that this team and this [inaudible] is going to play on this field together. This team won’t ever be the same now. So, this is our last chance. Let’s make this the best one, man. Have some fun and cut loose. The disrespect will not be tolerated. All year they done told you what you couldn’t do. What you couldn’t be. We’re four quarters away from being a f****** legendary team. We already legendary. We’re so legendary. This is the stage to prove it. Hey, we four quarters away from being up there. Being up there in the f****** rafters where they can’t take that s*** down.

Super Bowl Champions Serving as Honorary Captains

The Eagles announced that three Super Bowl champions from that legendary 2017 team will serve as honorary captains on Saturday night. Jenkins, the leader of that bunch, will be in the building, along with Brent Celek and Torrey Smith. Get ready for the decibel meter to break at Lincoln Financial Field.

Celek might be the forgotten hero from the only Philly squad to bring home the Lombardi Trophy. He was the longest-tenured athlete in the city when the Eagles finally won their first Super Bowl.

“He’s one of those leaders that doesn’t complain,” Jenkins said of Celek, via John Clark. “Does all the hard work. Does all the dirty work. Is always available. Doesn’t miss games. He has been a great example to the younger guys and the veterans, even myself. Puts the team first.”

SB LII Champions Malcolm Jenkins, Brent Celek, and Torrey Smith will serve as honorary captains for the #Eagles Saturday. pic.twitter.com/MyKj19UTNK — Eagles Nation (14-3) (@PHLEaglesNation) January 19, 2023

Wendell Smallwood Greets Fans at Crooked Hammock

Former Eagles running back Wendell Smallwood turned out for a playoff party at Crooked Hammock Brewery in Middletown, Delaware earlier this week. He posed for pictures with Eagles fans and signed autographs for anyone who wanted one.

Smallwood spent three seasons with the Eagles and earned a Super Bowl ring in 2018 despite not suiting up in the playoffs. He was inactive for all three postseason games, although the Delaware native was a big contributor during the regular season. The 5-foot-10, 208-pounder rushed for 850 yards on 211 carries with 5 touchdowns while wearing a midnight green jersey. He also made 47 receptions for 388 yards with 2 touchdowns through the air in 37 games.

Wendell Smallwood was at Crooked Hammock Brewery in Delaware for a playoff pep rally and party. He won a Super Bowl with the #Eagles in 2018. (Side note: Crooked Hammock makes some tasty brews) … #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/ZPDB1p3aOb — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) January 21, 2023

