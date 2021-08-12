‘Bringing Own Style’: Eagles Veteran Describes Defense, Vikings Roots

Jonathan Gannon’s defense has been ahead of Nick Sirianni’s offense so far at Philadelphia Eagles’ training camp. The new defensive coordinator installed the HITS Principle — hustle, intensity, take away, smart — and the players have taken it to heart. The ability to generate takeaways is what the unit plans to hang its hat on.

Marcus Epps didn’t play for Gannon during his one-year stint with the Minnesota Vikings, but the veteran safety knows the terminology. It’s very similar to the system Mike Zimmer ran out there, one Epps had drilled into the back of his cranium. Gannon left Minnesota after the 2017 season and the Vikings drafted Epps in 2019. Like two ships passing in the night, they sailed away with all of Zimmer’s trademark aggressiveness.

“He’s real big on making plays on the ball, playing within yourself, not trying to do too much,” Epps told reporters. “Just play within the defense, your role within the defense, and then that’s how plays come to you. So he’s real big in putting confidence in his players, and making everybody feel like they can go out there and step up and make plays — no matter if you’re with the ones, twos, threes.”

Safety position not looking for #Eagles right now as team says K’Von Wallace is week to week with groin strain. He was running with starters as Rodney McLeod is still on PUP. Next man up: Marcus Epps. Andre Dillard also week to week (knee). No more splitting reps for Mailata. — Geoff Mosher (@GeoffMosherNFL) August 10, 2021

Epps might be asked to make a fill-in start in Thursday’s preseason opener. Anthony Harris is locked into the free safety spot, but there’s an opening next to him at strong. Rodney McLeod is still recovering from last year’s ACL surgery and K’Von Wallace injured his groin on Tuesday. Availability is the best ability in the dog days of summer. And Epps is a natural fit in Gannon’s attacking style of defense.

“What I like about JG [Gannon] is he’s kind of bringing his own style to it,” Epps said. “Playing things the way he wants to play it, so I’m really excited to be able to work with him and I think he’s doing a great job so far.”

#Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon says call him “JG” and more importantly, he doesn’t have a scheme. He believes in adapting his system to the strengths of his players. pic.twitter.com/2NeK3pEqbj — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) May 20, 2021

Familiar with Harris From Minnesota Days

The Zimmer Coaching Tree has extended branches in Philly these days, especially in the Eagles’ secondary. Epps and Harris were teammates for one year in Minnesota and that familiarity should bode well if and when they line up next to one another this season. Epps, a sixth-round pick of the Vikings in 2019, called Harris a “very smart player” while crediting the way he disguises calls and reads routes.

“He’s very good at disguising, things like that, understand routes very well, and it’s easy to play beside him because he helps you out on the field,” Epps said. “Calling out things that the offense sees so it’s very valuable having Ant [Harris] here.”

Worth noting the #Eagles now have three DBs with a background in Minnesota’s defense: Anthony Harris, Craig James and Marcus Epps. That could be really helpful for Jonathan Gannon if he uses Mike Zimmer terminology. — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) March 20, 2021

Epps also provided clarity on Gannon’s scheme. It’s not a carbon copy of what Zimmer ran in Minnesota. Yes, some of the basic concepts are the same but Gannon has added his own nuanced tweaks to it.

From watching Eagles’ practice it’s clear there is a priority on creating turnovers and knocking the ball loose. Defenders are poking at the ball so much during camp that some guys have complained of sore fingers.

“There’s a lot of similarities, but JG’s brought some of his own things, too,” Epps said of Gannon’s terminology. “Some things are the same, some things are different. But, I mean, once you get into the NFL there’s a lot of like things you’ve played, scheme-wise, that might be the same but different terminology so a lot of things carry over.”

Shorter Practices Not Hindering Players

Much has been made about the shorter practices this year at camp. The Eagles are limiting sessions to around 90 minutes as opposed to the marathon three-hour practices under previous coaches. It’s all part of keeping guys healthier longer, paying attention to the needs of their stressed-out bodies. Most players, including Epps, have appreciated the brevity.

“I think the coaching staff has done a great job of taking care of us,” Epps said. “Really being aware of the players and how their bodies are feeling, and trying to make sure everybody is staying healthy and ready to go.”