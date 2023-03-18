Eagles QB Stars Alongside Patrick Mahomes in New Netflix Show

Marcus Mariota will star in the new Netflix documentary series entitled “Quarterback,” along with Patrick Mahomes and Kirk Cousins. The show promises to grant viewers behind-the-scenes access to some of the biggest moments from the 2022 season. The series was filmed when Mariota was playing for the Atlanta Falcons so don’t expect any Philadelphia Eagles’ footage.

However, it should provide a nice introduction into the mind of Mariota while clueing Eagles fans into his unique personality and leadership style. The 29-year-old recently inked a one-year deal (worth up to $8 million) to serve as Jalen Hurts’ backup in 2023.

Camera crews followed Mariota, Mahomes, and Cousins around “from inside the huddle with teammates to inside their homes with their families.” They were mic’d up for every single game. “Quarterback” will premiere in summer 2023. Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions helped produce the series.

“Playing quarterback in the NFL is a unique experience that has some pretty incredible ups and downs,” Manning said in a press release. “Thanks to this collaboration with our partners at NFL Films, 2PM Productions and Netflix, fans will be given a unique and intimate look at what life is like as a starting QB.”

Former Falcons’ QB Marcus Mariota reached agreement with the Philadelphia Eagles on a one-year, $5 million deal worth up to $8 million, per source. Mariota is expected to be the Eagles’ No. 2 QB this season. pic.twitter.com/pBYEOxiMPk — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2023

Eagles Sign Backup QB, Searching for Third-Stringer

Mariota – the No. 2 overall pick in 2015, high on the Eagles’ radar – shores up a position of need, especially with the organized chaos Hurts brings to the table. His ability to scramble and stretch plays with his legs makes him an injury risk at times. Hurts is coming off a “severely sprained” AC joint in his right throwing shoulder. He has no limitations or lingering concerns, but solidifying QB2 has always been a top priority in Philly.

Fun Fact: Georgia QB Stetson Bennett is 282 days OLDER than Eagles QB Jalen Hurts 🤯 pic.twitter.com/5i6Liw9qdp — Playmaker Betting (@playmakerbet) January 10, 2023

General manager Howie Roseman may not be done adding quarterbacks either. Ian Book is the only other signal-caller on the roster as rumors circulate about them adding another guy in the NFL draft. Georgia’s Stetson Bennett and UCLA’s Dorian Thompson-Robinson have emerged as mid-to-late round fliers. The Eagles are likely to turn over every stone in their quest for depth at quarterback.

“If you don’t have a quarterback, you’re searching for one,” Roseman told reporters on February 28, “and you can’t win in this league without a great quarterback who plays at a high level. We saw how Jalen [Hurts] played in the Super Bowl, on the biggest stage, and that’s exciting for our team, for our fans, for all of us.”

Eagles Make Greedy Williams Signing Official

The Eagles officially announced the signing of Greedy Williams on March 18. He inked a one-year deal (via Mary Kay Cabot) to presumably be the primary backup behind starters James Bradberry and Darius Slay. He could be coming into training camp as an insurance policy for Avonte Maddox. The team’s starting nickel cornerback underwent toe surgery in late February.

Williams hasn’t quite lived up to expectations since going in the second round (46th overall) of the 2019 draft. He has 2 interceptions and 12 pass breakups in 39 career games (21 starts), all with the Cleveland Browns. The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder certainly has the physical gifts to make an impact.

Remember, Williams suffered nerve damage in his shoulder during a tackling drill at training camp in 2020. He would miss the entire season in what was a “very stressful” time. Now he looks to add to a talented cornerbacks room featuring Slay, Bradberry, Maddox, as well as Zech McPhearson, Josh Jobe, Josiah Scott, and Mario Goodrich.