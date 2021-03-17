Weird NFL Trade Loophole Sends Eagles 49ers Draft Pick

The Philadelphia Eagles benefited from a strange loophole that saves the franchise around $4.25 million in salary-cap relief. Veteran receiver Marquise Goodwin reverted back to the San Francisco 49ers, per the NFL transactions wire, in a move that should put the Eagles right under the $182.5 million threshold.

The Eagles will also receive a seventh-round draft pick from the 49ers as terms dictated by last year’s original trade. Goodwin opted out of the 2020 campaign due to COVID-10 concerns and never played a down in Philly. The 30-year-old speed threat is expected to be released by the 49ers, so the odd twist of fate was procedural. Goodwin last played in 2019 when he hauled in 12 balls for 186 yards and a touchdown. He has been decimated by injuries throughout his career.

Per terms of the Marquise Goodwin-to-#Eagles trade last year, Goodwin reverts back to the #49ers, the NFL announced Tuesday. The 49ers must send the Eagles their original seventh-round pick this year. S.F. now has nine draft picks. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) March 16, 2021

Goodwin’s exit only hastens the franchise’s commitment to developing their young wide receivers. The Eagles will enter the 2021 season with a pass-catching group consisting of Jalen Reagor, Travis Fulgham, Greg Ward. J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, John Hightower, Quez Watkins, and Deontay Burnett. The new seventh-rounder also ups their total draft picks to 11 in April’s draft as rumors continue to spread of them taking a receiver in the first round with the sixth overall pick.

Zach Ertz Given Permission to Seek Trade

It was just a formality at this point but now it’s official. The Eagles have granted Zach Ertz permission to seek a trade, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, and he could be off the roster in a matter of days. Teams being linked to the three-time Pro Bowl tight end include the Indianapolis Colts, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Buffalo Bills.

Still comes down to the #Eagles agreeing on trade compensation but this step means Zach Ertz's agent can massage the entire deal. Ertz wants it done. Team wants proper comp. Let's see where it goes. https://t.co/Mt6Rb0zmdC — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 16, 2021

Another interesting piece of new information — first pointed out by NFL Network — reported that Ertz isn’t necessarily seeking out a new contract as part of a sign-and-trade. He’s willing to play out the final year of his current deal, at $8.25 million, and figure an extension out later. Interesting.

Backup QBs Going Fast in Free Agency

The Eagles’ plan to add an experienced backup quarterback has taken a severe hit in recent days. First, Ryan Fitzpatrick came off the market when he signed a $10 million deal with the Washington Football Team.

Then, Tyrod Taylor (Houston Texans), Jacoby Brissett (Miami Dolphins), and Andy Dalton (Chicago Bears) all found new homes while Jameis Winston re-upped with the New Orleans Saints. So the choices to hold Jalen Hurts’ clipboard are slim right now. The biggest name still out there is Alex Smith who helped Washington win the NFC East in 2020.

Jacoby Brissett, Tyrod Taylor, Ryan Fitzpatrick all off the board for #Eagles backup QB spot. Alex Smith? 👀 https://t.co/38hBTVcSnB — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) March 16, 2021

Other guys to keep tabs on include Mitchell Trubisky, Colt McCoy, Chase Daniel, A.J. McCarron. Not great. There’s always the possbility that Philly brings back Nate Sudfeld on a cheap one-year deal considering the owner’s affection for the 27-year-old quarterback.

“He was our backup in the Super Bowl because we had so much confidence in Nate,” Jeffrey Lurie said in January. “We talked about [how] we are going to advance far here, we hope, and who is going to be there if Nick [Foles] gets injured, and we had a lot of confidence in Nate.”

