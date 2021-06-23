Eagles Rookie Compared to NFL Hall of Famer: ‘Tremendous Confidence’

File this under something the New York Giants don’t want to hear. Philadelphia Eagles rookie DeVonta Smith reminds a lot of people of Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison, the Philadelphia native who played 13 electrifying seasons for the Indianapolis Colts.

The eight-time Pro Bowler earned his gold jacket from Canton in 2016 after racking up 14,580 receiving yards and 128 touchdowns. Harrison was best known for serving as Peyton Manning’s go-to target from 1998-2008. Smith, who went 10th overall in April’s draft, hopes he can have half of the career that Harrison did. The unassuming 22-year-old wants to establish that same kind of connection with new Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, his former teammate at Alabama. Watch out.

“I’ve seen a little bit of Marvin Harrison from watching football when I was young,” Smith told reporters, via ESPN. “But to be compared to somebody like him, I mean, that’s great, that lets me know that I’m going in the right direction.”

DeVonte Smith is one of the best pure receivers I’ve ever watched! Like a mix between Reggie Wayne and Marvin Harrison. Man he’s good! — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 12, 2021

The comparisons to Harrison started last year when Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James mentioned it. It has been echoed by everyone from NFL draft pundits (see: Todd McShay) to another Hall-of-Fame receiver who was once considered undersized just like Smith.

“He has tremendous confidence when he does open his mouth, and you can see it in his play,” former Rams wideout Isaac Bruce told ESPN. “He’s very similar to Marvin. I can see a lot of it as far as the separation is concerned, [how he] catches the ball well, strong hands, and his ability to run after the catch, very similar to the way Marvin played.”

"He's very similar to Marvin Harrison. I see it a lot as far as separation, catches the ball well, strong hands, ability to run after the catch." Hall of Fame WR Isaac Bruce on DeVonta Smith.

Brandon Graham on NFL Trading Block?

Leave it to Bleacher Report to start up some bizarre offseason trade rumors. The gossip mongers compiled a list of “Top Trade Candidates” for the Eagles and listed three players: Zach Ertz, Andre Dillard, Brandon Graham.

Interesting, to say the least. Ertz will likely be dealt prior to training camp as the organization looks to save $8.5 million in cap space on a player they have no desire in signing to a contract extension. The three-time Pro Bowler said his goodbyes to Philly fans at the end of last season.

Wanted to remind everyone it's the last day to enter my sweepstakes, win some amazing prizes & help support @Philabundance! Hope you enter and support at https://t.co/3QGer0ewq3 or @Lets_Engage. All entries count double today! pic.twitter.com/43PhUy7NZk — Brandon Graham (@brandongraham55) March 29, 2021

Meanwhile, Dillard is expected to enter camp in a heated battle with Jordan Mailata for the starting left tackle spot. He could be traded after the preseason if he were to lose out. But Graham’s name is an interesting one to make the list.

He recently restructured his contract and talked at length about wanting to stick around to mentor the younger guys. The 33-year-old defensive end is a future Eagles Hall of Famer who is beloved by his teammates, the fans, and the front office. It would be pretty shocking to see him traded.

Eagles Award $50K to Youth Football Programs

The Eagles take their role in the community very seriously and proved it once again on Wednesday by announcing they were distributing more than $50,000 in grants to help fund 35 local youth and high school football programs in need.

The funds will go toward purchasing safety equipment, launching tackle and flag football programs, and helping programs rebound from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The ultimate goal is to support youth football for future generations, including a commitment to Girls Flag Football.