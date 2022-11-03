Eagles Make Final Roster Move Ahead of ‘Business Trip’

The Philadelphia Eagles elevated defensive tackle Marvin Wilson from the practice squad in an expected move. The undrafted player out of Florida State is active for Thursday Night Football in Houston.

The team listed QB Ian Book, G Sua Opeta, G Josh Sills, RB Trey Sermon, CB Josiah Scott inactive prior to kickoff versus the Texans. Wilson will get the first shot at replacing Jordan Davis who hit injured reserve earlier this week.

He has 3 career tackles on 19 defensive snaps since entering the league in 2021. He is a mountain of a man — listed at 6-foot-5 and 305 pounds — and scouting reports saw him as a “classic stack-and-shed interior lineman.”

Head coach Nick Sirianni teased the Wilson move earlier this week when he told reporters “we’re evaluating him.” He expressed full trust and confidence in the second-year player based on what he’s been showing everyone at practice.

“Yeah, if he’s called upon, we’re very confident in him,” Sirianni said. “That’s why he’s here, right? The guys that are on the practice squad, we feel great that we are going to be able to bring them up and that they will come in and make plays in a game, otherwise we wouldn’t have them here in that scenario.”

The Eagles play the Houston Texans on Thursday night at 8:15 p.m. The game is being broadcast locally on WPHL 17 and nationally on Amazon Prime TV. Remember, the Philadelphia Phillies are playing Game 5 of the World Series at 8:03 p.m. on FOX.

Bigger Role for D-Tackle Marlon Tuipulotu

Defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon talked about other guys in the defensive line room stepping up. Marlon Tuipulotu, for example. The 2021 sixth-rounder saw an uptick in snaps against Pittsburgh after Davis went down.

Went back and watched the game again and Marlon Tuipulotu was a bit of a disaster as the nose tackle when Jordan Davis went out. Ironically, the 5 man front still did its job on those plays and the runs went nowhere but I wonder if the Eagles will feel they need more at NT — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) October 31, 2022

He collected 2 tackles and 1 sack on 36 defensive snaps, which doubled his snap total from the Dallas game. Gannon has been encouraged by his development and growth.

“He has a really good anchor,” Gannon said. “He was one of the guys way back when, when they leave here for the summer, we kind of give them a plan, ‘This is what you need to improve.’ I thought that he’s improved what we wanted him to improve at a pretty high clip. So, feel really good about Marlon [Tuipulotu]. He gives you anchor, he gives you versatility along the lines in the three and four-down stuff. You saw he’s rushing better this year. Feel really good about him.”

The Eagles got a sack yesterday with a DL of: LDE Kyron Johnson

LDT Milton Williams

RDT Marlon Tuipulotu

RDE Patrick Johnson PJ drove the LT back into Pickett and then Tui came free to get his first NFL sack. Great job by the 2's and 3's on that play. — Tommy Lawlor (@lawlornfl) October 31, 2022

Homecoming for Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts will be playing in his hometown on Thursday, under the lights at NRG Stadium in Houston where he watched the Texans play football as a kid. Hurts called it a “business trip” before admitting it was going to be fun to finally fulfill a lifelong dream of his to play inside that stadium.

“I think going back to Houston should be fun,” Hurts told reporters. “It’s always been a dream of mine to play in NRG/Reliant Stadium. I’ve spent a lot of time in that city, my childhood growing up in Houston, going to watch the Texans play, being in the Texans facility as a kid, going to watch high school playoff games in that stadium and not having the opportunity to play in it. I’ll have an opportunity this week and I’m looking forward to playing back home. It’ll be fun.”