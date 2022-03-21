Ex-Eagles ‘Franchise’ QB Signing 1-Year Deal with Buffalo Bills

The self-proclaimed “Quarterback Factory” keeps churning and burning. The Buffalo Bills signed Matt Barkley to a one-year contract on Monday, according to the team. He’ll enter training camp in a battle with Case Keenum for the No. 2 spot behind Josh Allen.

Barkley was arguably the quintessential pick (read: one of many head-scratching moves) of the Chip Kelly era for the Philadelphia Eagles. Originally selected in the fourth round of the 2013 NFL draft, the former USC standout entered training camp that year in a fight for the starting job with Nick Foles and Michael Vick. Obviously, he didn’t win the gig and was eventually traded to Arizona for a conditional seventh-rounder in 2015.

The 31-year-old quarterback spent three seasons in midnight green while seeing fill-in duty in four games. Barkley went 30-of-50 for 300 yards with no touchdowns and 4 interceptions. His claim to infamy in Philly was chucking three interceptions in the fourth quarter of a single game, doing it against the hated Dallas Cowboys on October 20, 2013. He had been filling in for an injured Nick Foles. Barkley never lived up to the “franchise” hype.

Barkley has bounced around with nine different NFL franchises in nine NFL seasons. This will mark his second stint with the Bills after Buffalo signed Mitchell Trubisky as their No. 2 quarterback in 2021. Barkley has thrown for 2,699 yards with 11 touchdowns and 22 picks for his career.

The latest Sixers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Sixers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Sixers!

No Deal for Rodney McLeod in Free Agency

The Eagles announced that Anthony Harris would be returning to the team on a one-year deal. Great, that solves one starting safety spot. The other one? Well, it is still very much up in the air. Rodney McLeod remains out there as an unsigned free agent, with no imminent plans to come back to Philly. The veteran leader posted on Twitter: “Find beauty in the struggle.”

My guess: No. Great, smart, versatile player. But the wheels aren’t what they used to be and the league sees it. https://t.co/5NYMp1wx4H — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) March 20, 2022

The Eagles missed out on prized target Marcus Williams in free agency, leaving them high and dry at the safety position. Remaining free agents include Tyrann Mathieu, Keanu Neal, Terrell Edmunds, Jabril Peppers, or Landon Collins. Or maybe they stick with an in-house option like Marcus Epps or K’Von Wallace.

Eagles Looking at Adding Jarvis Landry?

The search for a No. 2 wide receiver continues in Philly following a recent whiff on Robert Woods. The newest name drawing local interest has been Jarvis Landry after the Cleveland Browns released him to save roughly $15 million.

Eagles looking at Jarvis Landry according to @JohnKincadeShow pic.twitter.com/cE8fxPe61V — The Wooderboys (@wooderboys) March 21, 2022

The five-time Pro Bowler has been a reliable slot receiver everywhere he’s been, a guy possessing infallible hands and good leadership. Landry could thrive opposite DeVonta Smith. And the Eagles might be reaching out to gauge his interest in coming to Philly, according to 97.5 The Fanatic’s John Kincade (h/t @wooderboys).

Landry has 688 career receptions for 7,598 yards and 37 touchdowns. Better yet, he is still only 29 years old and won’t hit 30 until November 28. Throw Landy in the slot. Keep Smith and Quez Watkins on the outside. That would be a sneaky dangerous receiver corps for Jalen Hurts to run it back with in 2022.