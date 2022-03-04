Eagles Interview ‘Gritty, Tough’ Dual-Threat Ole Miss QB

The latest reports coming out of Seattle are that Russell Wilson is off the trading block. Teams have called them to inquire about the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback, but they aren’t actively “shopping” him.

That’s not to say that the Seahawks aren’t listening to the voicemails and returning the calls. General manager John Schneider told The News Tribune that it would be “rude” to just “blow people off.” It’s flattering. He would do the same thing if the cleat was on the other foot. When asked if there were any offers of substance, Schneider said: “Well, no.”

Eagles Interview Ole Miss QB Matt Corral

The Philadelphia Eagles have been a leading candidate to make a move for Wilson. The one-time Super Bowl champion was the one who got away from them in 2012 and it’s never too late to right a wrong. That’s a different debate for another day.

For now, the Eagles appear ready to go to Plan B. On Wednesday, they were busy interviewing one of the top quarterbacks in the 2022 draft class – Matt Corral of Ole Miss. He weighed in at 6-foot-1.5 and 212 pounds, with a hand measurement of 9 and 5/8 inches at the NFL Scouting Combine. After that, Corral conducted an “informal interview” with the Eagles.

Wait, what? That’s right. Corral confirmed he talked to five teams in Indianapolis, including the Eagles, Steelers, Commanders, Giants, and Falcons. News of the meeting comes just one day after Howie Roseman pumped up Jalen Hurts as the starter.

“We have Jalen Hurts, who’s a 23-year-old quarterback, who led his team to the playoffs,” Roseman said, “and he’s going to get better and better and better. He’s going to do everything possible to get better, and we have to do our part in that.”

The scouting report on Corral is a mixed bag. He has size concerns, plus he’s still rehabbing from a right ankle injury suffered on January 2. The 23-year-old brings toughness and mobility after rushing for 1,100 yards and 15 touchdowns over his final two years at Ole Miss. He also threw for 6,686 and 49 touchdowns. NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compared him to Baker Mayfield; Mel Kiper Jr. called him a “gritty, tough kid.”

Eagles Planned to Scout QBs at NFL Combine

If the Corral meeting came as a shock, then you haven’t been paying attention. Roseman told reporters on Wednesday that he and head coach Nick Sirianni planned to sneak down into the lower bowl of Lucas Oil Stadium to watch the rookie quarterbacks throw.

“I think it’s really important to see guys throw live as you’re evaluating quarterbacks,” Roseman said. “We’ll get that chance. If they let us down in the lower bowl to watch guys.”

Corral won’t be one of those guys due to his right ankle injury, although Kenny Pickett, Malik Willis, Desmond Ridder, Sam Howell, and Carson Strong should be lighting it up out there. This year’s quarterback group has been called a weak one. Defense is supposed to be the strength of the draft. That won’t stop the Eagles from doing their due diligence even with Hurts listed No. 1 on the depth chart.

“But I always feel like the public perception, it always goes one way or another,” Roseman said. “We’re just starting [to get] all the information together so we can make good decisions.”