Ole Miss QB Fuels Speculation About Jalen Hurts’ Future with Eagles

Former Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral confirmed last week that he would be making a top-30 pre-draft visit to the Philadelphia Eagles. So when the exciting young prospect touched down at the airport and posted his arrival on Instagram, it wasn’t a surprise to anyone. It was barely news.

But Corral’s presence in the City of Brotherly Love took on a life of its own on social media where many attempted to read between the lines. The 6-foot-1, 212-pounder is a top prospect in this year’s draft, maybe the fourth or fifth best quarterback on the board. Mock drafts have Corral going anywhere from late first round to early second, with ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. putting him at No. 49 overall to New Orleans.

The Eagles would be right in the mix to take him in the second round considering they pick at No. 51. Or, they could burn the 18th overall pick on him. The latter would put Jalen Hurts’ future in jeopardy. No matter the outcome, there appears to be serious interest in Corral.

And the youngster did his part to fuel speculation by posting a witty caption upon landing in Philly: “where it gritty like meek hahahah” — an obvious reference to (arguably) the city’s most famous rapper and cult-favorite mascot for the Flyers.

Ole Miss QB Matt Corral is in Philadelphia for his visit with the #Eagles Corral is the QB most likely to be drafted by the Eagles. The question is if they like him enough to take him in the 1st to get the 5th year option. pic.twitter.com/lPenGaaaor — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) April 13, 2022

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer called Corral’s visit to Philly interesting because “it’s the only quarterback whom I’ve heard Philly is bringing in.” That is pretty telling considering the team has been linked to a bevy of other guys, including Mailk Willis, Sam Howell, and Kenny Pickett.

Matt Corral is in Philly today for his top 30 visit with the Eagles Do the Eagles trade back into the 1st round to get the Ole Miss QB and pair him with Devonta Smith/Jameson Williams? 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/edP6rTeyxF — Birds vs Boys Pod (@BirdsVsBoysPod) April 13, 2022

Steven Nelson Officially Signs with Texans

Steven Nelson’s departure from the Eagles was widely assumed at the start of free agency. Now the starting cornerback is officially gone after inking a two-year deal with the Houston Texans. Nelson will earn $5 million per year, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. It didn’t appear as if Philly was ever interested in bringing him back. And Houston got him at a bargain rate.

🚨 The #Texans have signed CB Steven Nelson, in 7 seasons his stats are: 98 games played

TKLS: 341

PD: 59

INTS: 8

4 Fumble recoveries He’s definitely a solid signing for the #Texans, could be a mentor for a younger CB such as Sauce or Stingley 👀 pic.twitter.com/buwotiU95O — Clutch City Entertainment (@ClutchCityENTX) April 13, 2022

The Eagles will look to fill their void at CB2 through the NFL draft. Or host an open competition at training camp among in-house candidates like Tay Gowan, Mac McCain III, Zech McPhearson, Josiah Scott, Kary Vincent Jr.

Blockbuster Eagles-Texans Trade Proposed

NFL Media’s Peter Schrager proposed a hypothetical trade between the Eagles and Texans that would really shake things up. He wondered if Philadelphia would consider moving Jalen Reagor plus two first-rounders to acquire the No. 3 overall pick.

More hypothetical @GMFB trade talk… –If you're the Houston Texans with the 3rd overall pick, would you accept an offer of 15th, 18th, and Jalen Raegor for the 3rd? –If you're the Philadelphia Eagles, would you trade the 15th, 18th, and Jalon Raegor for the 3rd overall? — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) April 12, 2022

That kind of leap into the top-3 would put the Eagles in a prime position to draft cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner or safety Kyle Hamilton. It’s an interesting thought, although the idea of Howie Roseman surrendering that much draft capital when he has so many holes to fill seems like a reach.

He’s more prone to stay put and take two impact players at No. 15 and No. 18. Reagor? Well, the team is reportedly taking calls on him.