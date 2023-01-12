Micah Parsons Fuels Eagles-Cowboys Feud, Puts NFC on Notice

Micah Parsons earned the ire of Philadelphia Eagles fans everywhere a few weeks ago for comments he made about Jalen Hurts. They were probably misrepresented as evidenced by an on-field exchange between Parsons and members of the Eagles on Christmas Eve. Either way, Parsons has become the poster boy for why everyone hates the Dallas Cowboys.

The Pro Bowl linebacker is a stud on the field and loves to his run his mouth off it. That is an undeniable truth. So it was no surprise to see Parsons’ name trending on Wednesday after he guaranteed a Super Bowl appearance for Dallas. The Cowboys sack master — 13.5 sacks, 5th-best in the NFL — was responding to a proposal from the NFL Twitter account that Parsons race Tyreek Hill at the Pro Bowl.

Nope. Why? He’ll be in Arizona fighting for a Super Bowl championship.

Sorry ima be in Bowl but in confident @cheetah will hold it down for me in my absence! https://t.co/Wh7Wqnper9 — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) January 11, 2023

To which Hill later replied: “That’s good for you .. you still slow.”

The exchange was all in good fun. Remember, the two electrifying players have a history stemming from their participation in last year’s Fastest Man Race at the Pro Bowls Skills Competition. Parsons bested Hill in the race as well as Nick Chubb and Trevon Diggs., although Hill was taking it easy following the AFC Championship Game.

“He’s the fastest man in the league,” Parsons said, via Pro Football Talk. “I know he isn’t coming out here and playing his best. He just played a couple days ago. I’m just happy to be somewhere in the middle.”

Micah Parsons beat out Tyreek Hill, Trevon Diggs, and Nick Chubb in a 40 yard dash. Freak of nature. pic.twitter.com/jJ1xuFDiYp — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 4, 2022

Jalen Hurts Participates in ‘Light Practice’

The Eagles returned to the practice field on Thursday for what reporters termed a “light practice.” Quarterback Jalen Hurts and right tackle Lane Johnson were both spotted participating in drills. That’s a great sign for a team on a bye. Philadelphia has at least nine more days before they have to suit up again in the NFC Divisional Round.

Jalen Hurts out at a light practice today. Also Lane Johnson rehabbing at practice today with #Eagles . ⁦@SportsRadioWIP⁩ pic.twitter.com/Mca3Y8V8KQ — Howard Eskin (@howardeskin) January 12, 2023

Head coach Nick Sirianni provided scant details on Hurts when asked at Tuesday’s media availability, other than confirming his starting quarterback was indeed “sore” coming out of Sunday’s game.

“The second part of that, I’m not sure I can answer that question,” Sirianni said when asked if Hurts might be in pain for the duration of the playoffs. “We are fortunate that we have two weeks till the next time we play, depending on if it’s Saturday or Sunday. We’re fortunate there. Again, he’s going to be a little bit healthier than what he was obviously the other day.”

Jalen Hurts clearly limited during individual drills. Not throwing while other #Eagles’ QBs are. Nick Sirianni said he came out of the game sore. Good news is the Eagles have a bye week. pic.twitter.com/RiSw943yoJ — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) January 12, 2023

Eagles Get 3 Players on Players’ All-Pro Team

The NFL Players Association (NFLPA) has decided to take matters into its own hands when it comes to determining the brightest stars in the game this year. The organization announced its inaugural All-Pro team, voted on by the players and for the players, as a way to curb some of the media bias. The Eagles saw three players make the squad: C Jason Kelce, RT Lane Johnson, CB Darius Slay. All three of those guys also qualified for the Pro Bowl in Las Vegas.