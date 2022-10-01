Cowboys Legend Unleashes on Eagles QB Jalen Hurts: ‘I Get Chills Thinking About It’

Hall of Famer Michael Irvin has a well-known reputation for making bombastic claims and hot takes. The Dallas Cowboys legend loves hearing himself talk, whether he’s right or wrong. Let’s hope Irvin is right about Jalen Hurts and the 2022 Philadelphia Eagles.

The man known as The Playmaker has been on the Hurts’ hype train since August when he predicted a “Philadelphia dynasty” was in the making. One month later, Irvin’s bravado has reached a fever pitch especially after hearing Hurts’ passionate post-game victory speeches.

One particular quote really rankled him, in a great yet ugly way. Here is the transcript from that clip:

I get chills thinking about it. He said, ‘I say to all my playmakers we cannot just feel the temperature in the room, we must be the thermometer.’ Do y’all get how great that is? Oh snap! All my playmakers we can’t just see what’s going on in the game we gonna set the tone [Irvin was clapping his hands] every Sunday out here. And then they put that damn tape on every time one of them make a play. I saw DeVonta Smith jumping up and taking balls down like he was 6-5 and I said ‘Oh God, this is ugly.’ And that quote: we cannot just feel the temperature in the room, we must be the thermometer.’ Something like that on top of them [Batman] capes? Boy, somebody better do something about what I’m seeing.

Michael Irvin freaks out over Jalen Hurts quote in the locker room😲pic.twitter.com/wbCuqALRDa — Paul C (@HurtsyIvania) September 29, 2022

The Eagles have three Batmans and might be getting a fourth one. The capes aren’t going anywhere, Mr. Irvin. And neither are the Eagles as the team keeps rising up the national power rankings while quickly turning into serious Super Bowl contenders.

Final Eagles-Jaguars Injury Report

The Eagles host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in Doug Pederson’s Philadelphia homecoming. The Linc is going to be rocking, hopefully with some loud cheers for the Birds’ former boss. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field and the final injury reports have been submitted. The Eagles will be missing cornerback Avonte Maddox (ankle) and running back Boston Scott (rib).

Jacksonville won’t be down any players but the team did list four guys questionable: LB K’Lavon Chaisson (ankle), CB Shaquill Griffin (hip), WR Zay Jones (ankle), OG Cole Van Lanen (hamstring). Jones is a name to keep an eye on as kickoff draws closer. He is the Jaguars’ second-leading receiver — 19 catches for 173 yards, with 1 touchdown — and was a limited participant at Friday’s practice. He is dealing with an ankle injury and missed Thursday’s practice.

Jacksonville Jaguars Leading NFL in Takeaways

Winning the turnover battle is arguably the biggest key to winning games in the NFL. And nobody is doing it better than Jacksonville to start the year. The Jaguars are averaging 2.7 takeaways per game through the first three weeks. They have forced three fumbles, recovering two of them, while snaking six interceptions.

“They’re taking care of the football and they’re creating turnovers. No surprise that that’s what they emphasize, too,” Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said. “It’s easy to preach it sometimes. Like, hey, turnover battle is important. It’s hard to do. The players have a hard job there. But we’re relentless with it as far as the way we do it, and I imagine because Jacksonville is plus seven, they’re probably relentless with it as well.”