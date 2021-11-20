Eagles Activate Miles Sanders, Reveal ‘Rarity’ in Revamped Backfield

Miles Sanders is one step closer to resuming the feature back duties in Philadelphia. The Eagles activated the third-year player from injured reserve on Saturday afternoon and he’s expected to play in Week 11 against the New Orleans Saints.

How many snaps he sees is anyone’s guess, although head coach Nick Sirianni did say Sanders would be the starter if healthy. Sanders didn’t show up with an injury designation on Friday’s practice report so everything is trending in a positive direction. He suffered a low-grade ankle sprain in Las Vegas and hasn’t played since October 24. Sanders has 63 carries for 300 yards – 4.8 yards per carry, 13th-best in the NFL – in seven games this season.

Meanwhile, the Eagles have been running the football at a record clip since Sanders’ injury. They own the third-best rushing attack in football (144.5 yards per game) and the top ground game over the past three weeks (209.3 yards per game). Philadelphia has done all that damage without Sanders in the backfield, instead turning to the two-headed monster of Jordan Howard and Boston Scott. Rookie Kenneth Gainwell has pitched in sporadically, too.

Miles Sanders masterclass otw pic.twitter.com/LMlbGxYaSi — Bino 🖖🏾 (@DubsByBino) November 20, 2021

Sirianni talked about the possibility of keeping all four running backs active this week on Sunday. He credited Eagles general manager Howie Roseman for stacking the roster and creating depth at the position.

“I know it’s a rarity. Again, I’m glad that we have the four backs that we have,” Sirianni said. “They all have a special skill set that we like and that we can use. Again, a tribute to Howie and his staff of the depth that we’ve created there.

“Again, just think a lot of every back in that room and I think a lot of teams would like to be in the situation we’re in right now, to have four guys that you really trust and can go out there and make plays.”

Eagles Ink Avonte Maddox to 3-Year Extension

The Eagles announced a three-year contract extension for nickel cornerback Avonte Maddox. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the deal was worth $22.5 million, including $13.3 million in guaranteed money. Maddox becomes the fourth player from the 2018 draft class inked to a long-term deal. He joins defensive end Josh Sweat, tight end Dallas Goedert, left tackle Jordan Mailata as the Eagles double down on youth.

“We have a game on Sunday and I’m focused on that, but it’s a big moment for me,” Maddox told Eagles Insider Dave Spadaro. “It’s something you always dream about. I’m just so thankful that the team recognized it and here we are. We’re building big things here.”

Dallas Goedert Talks New Contract

Goedert, a second-rounder in 2018 (49th overall), becomes either the second- or third-highest-paid tight end (OverTheCap broke it down nicely). It’s a mega-rich deal for a player starting to blossom in Philadelphia after taking over for Zach Ertz. The 26-year-old thanked the Eagles’ organization at a Friday press conference while calling himself “one of the best tight ends” in football.

“I believe I’m one of the best tight ends in the league and I’m always going to have that mindset,” Goedert said. “But to be paid up there, I feel like the respect that the team showed me it’s just really cool that they see the hard work that I’ve put in day in and day out, to believe that I deserve, earned it, and all that. It’s a really cool feeling that they see what I can do.”