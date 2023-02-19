Eagles Pro Bowler Strongly Linked to AFC West Contender

Pro Bowl running back Miles Sanders seems destined for a new area code in 2023. The Philadelphia Eagles are sure to hit the negotiating table with their 1,000-yard rusher — the franchise’s first since LeSean McCoy in 2014 — but expect them to extend a low-ball offer to Sanders.

Kenny Gainwell was a breakout star down the stretch, including a 112-yard performance in the NFC Divisional Round. He got extra work in the Super Bowl when Sanders suffered a wrist injury. He was relegated to decoy status in that one after racking up 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns in the regular season. His stock has never been higher, nor has his price tag.

Now the 25-year-old is set to hit free agency with several teams expected to be vying for his services. Sanders was first linked to the Miami Dolphins, then a rumor popped up about the Denver Broncos being a good landing spot. Pro Football Focus’ Brad Spielberger thinks new head coach Sean Payton could pair Sanders alongside Javonte Williams much like he did in New Orleans with Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram.

It’s an interesting idea. Here is what Spielberger wrote:

New Broncos head coach Sean Payton has always emphasized a diverse skill set in his backfield, with the one-two punch of Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram II in New Orleans a solid blueprint for what the eventual Williams-Sanders pairing could look like from a usage standpoint. Among running backs with at least 50 carries on the year, Sanders’ 34 explosive rushes in 2022 ranked fourth and his 82.3 rushing grade ranked 18th.

Projected Annual Value for Sanders at $7.2 Million

Sanders certainly took advantage of his contract year by qualifying for his first Pro Bowl while averaging 4.9 yards per carry. He piled up 432 yards after contact, plus a career-high nine runs of 20 yards or more.

Those numbers have impacted salary expectations, with Spotrac projecting a huge payday in the range of $7.2 million annually. He and fellow Penn State alum Saquon Barkley will be the two most coveted running backs in free agency.

Sanders is a bit one-dimensional out of the backfield. He has shown a propensity for dropping the ball when used as a receiver and costly fumbles have haunted his career. Remember, he nearly coughed up a big turnover for a touchdown in the Super Bowl had the call not been overturned. Yet Sanders is a dynamic playmaker who has stayed loyal to the Eagles’ organization. He went on record earlier this year with his desire to return in 2023.

“I love Philly,” Sanders told reporters, via ESPN’s Tim McManus. “Just bring me back. I hope they bring me back. I love you Howie [Roseman]. And I hope you love me too.”

Boston Scott Enters Free Agency, Too

The Eagles will have a slew of tough decisions to make in free agency, especially at the running back position. Boston Scott is another player ready to hit the open market, although his price tag is a much more affordable one. The Giant Killer could easily return for $2 million or less. It seems like a no-brainer to sign him as a potential backup to new starter Kenny Gainwell. That’s assuming the Eagles let Miles Sanders walk.

Scott was essentially used as a goal-line rusher at times for Philly. He scored four touchdowns over his final six games, including two scores in the postseason. He wrapped up his 2022 campaign with 217 rushing yards and three touchdowns while serving as the primary kick returner on special teams.