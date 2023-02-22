Pro Bowl Free Agent Sends Strong Message to Eagles Front Office

Pro Bowler Miles Sanders played out his rookie contract in good faith. He balled out to the tune of 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns, shattering his career highs and doing it with a noticeable chip on his shoulder. Now the running back wants to be paid like one of the elite players at the position.

Sanders, a second-round pick in 2019, hasn’t been shy about his desire for a new contract. His preference is to remain in a Philadelphia Eagles uniform, something he has repeatedly made public information. Sanders took to Instagram on February 21 to double down on his intentions heading into free agency by reposting a quote he gave to ESPN in January. In it, he sends a strong message to general manager Howie Roseman: “I love you Howie. I hope you love me too.”

Miles Sanders reiterating his desire to stay in Philly. He’s an unrestricted free agent, with Spotrac projecting his worth at $7 million per year. #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/avT1sLIiwu — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) February 22, 2023

Roseman would never discuss contract negotiations freely in the media. That’s not his style. However, the savvy front-office executive did show support for Sanders back at the NFL Scouting Combine. In fact, Roseman predicted the rusher’s breakout year.

“Miles is a heck of a player, heck of a person. We haven’t even seen everything Miles can give this team,” Roseman told reporters on March 2. “Obviously, he’s been really productive. I know he wants to get in the end zone, as well. But I think the best is yet to come from Miles.”

Eagles’ GM Howie Roseman on Philadelphia’s second-round pick, Penn St. RB Miles Sanders: “Miles was a staff favorite, a coaching staff favorite, a personnel staff favorite, all of us, front office favorite….We think he's a special talent and a perfect fit for our offense.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 27, 2019

Sanders Will Have Multiple Suitors in Free Agency

One thing is certain: Sanders will have his fair share of suitors if the Eagles let him walk. The Denver Broncos and Miami Dolphins are two top landing spots making the rounds. Others include the Chicago Bears, Arizona Cardinals, Cincinnati Bengals, maybe even the Dallas Cowboys depending on what they decide to do with free agent Tony Pollard.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox noted that the Bengals are an intriguing spot for Sanders considering their salary-cap space. If they release injury-prone starter Joe Mixon, Cincinnati would have “$49.4 million in cap space and could save another $10 million by releasing Mixon with a post-June 1 designation.”

2023 Free Agent RBs Devin Singletary

David Montgomery

Kareem Hunt

Tony Pollard

Melvin Gordon

Jamaal Williams

Josh Jacobs

Darrell Henderson

Raheem Mostert

Alexander Mattison

Damien Harris

Mark Ingram

Saquon Barkley

Miles Sanders

Jeff Wilson

Rashaad Pennyhttps://t.co/53QRpAqyt4 — Spotrac (@spotrac) October 17, 2022

Roseman is going to have to make some tough decisions in the coming weeks at key positions. He was the first to acknowledge that the Eagles weren’t going to be able to bring everyone back in 2023.

“So, I think we go into it with that understanding that it’s going to be impossible to keep every single person on this team,” Roseman said. “But we’re here to compete. I think that a lot of times, I’ve heard this week, you know, we’ll be back. Just because we say it doesn’t mean it. We’ve got to make that happen. I take great pride in trying to do my part.”

Nick Sirianni Loves Miles Sanders: No Secret There

Head coach Nick Sirianni has been Miles Sanders’ number one fan dating back to training camp when a few misguided reporters put him on the second team. Not true. Sirianni fought back on that gaffe and hyped up his feature back all year, none more so than after Sanders’ 134-yard breakout performance in Week 4 against Jacksonville. He’s the real deal.

“Miles Sanders is our number one back,” Sirianni said. “Ain’t no question about it.”