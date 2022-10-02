Miles Sanders Mocks ‘Southern Players’ After Eagles Beat Jaguars

It was perfect football weather in Philadelphia: rainy, windy, wet, cold – elements ideally suited for an Eagles team built to excel in the trenches. Miles Sanders paved the way with 134 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries. He was unstoppable in what was a career-best day.

Sanders carried the offensive load, and an opportunistic defense did the rest as the Eagles secured an impressive 29-21 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Philadelphia tallied five takeaways (four fumbles, one interception), punctuated by Haason Reddick’s strip sack on Trevor Lawrence with 1:48 left in the fourth quarter.

The Eagles turned five turnovers into 22 points. It was a complete team win under cloudy skies, vicious crosswinds, and a penetrating rain. Sanders, a Pittsburgh native, grew up galloping in the rain and made sure to rub it in the faces of those not accustomed to it.

“I love it, I love it,” Sanders said about the weather. “I know half the league is people from the South and I know when it gets cold Southern players don’t like to tackle. I like these types of games.”

Sanders likes being 4-0 even better. On to the next one.

“The best thing about being 4-0 is being able to be 5-0,” Sanders said. “Watch film from this game, see where we can get better at, and on to the next one.”

Reddick was a little more guarded when discussing the sloppy weather conditions. He didn’t want anybody – Jaguars or Eagles – using the rain as an excuse. The Eagles embraced adversity when they went down 14-0 in the first quarter. They overcame it and rallied back.

“I mean, why? They played in the same weather we did,” Reddick said. “Why would we sit here and make weather an excuse for anybody? You know what I’m saying? We came out here and played in the same exact weather they did. Nobody was talking about weather when they went up 14-0 on us, right? So, we ain’t gonna make that excuse.”

Haason Reddick seals the win with ANOTHER strip sack!!! Worth every penny! 🔥#Eaglespic.twitter.com/cV59IE340L — Thomas R. Petersen (@thomasrp93) October 2, 2022

Jordan Mailata Exits Game, MRI Scheduled

The Eagles celebrated Sunday’s victory loudly and proudly in the post-game locker room. Sanders announced that there was a party going on in there. It included A.J. Brown rapping every lyric of Meek Mill’s “Going Bad” and Fletcher Cox sporting a Reggie White throwback. Good vibes only.

“We found a way. We didn’t flinch,” Hurts said. “We persevered. We were unwavering in how we played. Nothing was able to deny us.”

#Eagles T Andre Dillard (broken arm) said he doesn’t know when he’ll come off IR, but he said it’ll be “pretty soon.” May be needed right away if Jordan Mailata is out for an extended period. Jack Driscoll did yeoman’s work stepping in at LT today. https://t.co/ciccHtsoou — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) October 2, 2022

Not even injuries. Philadelphia lost a slew of important players in this one: LT Jordan Mailata (shoulder), RG Isaac Seumalo (ankle), LB Kyron Johnson (concussion), LB Patrick Johnson (concussion), CB Darius Slay (forearm). After the game, Mailata told reporters he was headed for an MRI. He injured himself trying to chase down Andre Cisco on his pick six. Expect further updates on the rest of the walking wounded on Monday.

Nick Sirianni: ‘Ain’t Nothing Like Winning in Philly’

Head coach Nick Sirianni has the Eagles sitting at 4-0 for the first time since the 2004 Super Bowl season. They are the only undefeated team left in the NFL. Something special is happening in that locker room, with a heavy dose of credit going to the Philadelphia natives. Guys like Haason Reddick, Kyzir White, and Shaun Bradley are setting the tone.

“Make no mistake about it, it’s about the players creating turnovers and good players know how to create turnovers,” Sirianni said. “I said to him [Reddick] and Shaun Bradley and Kyzir White after the game, ‘Hey, there ain’t nothing like winning in Philly’ because they know about that.”