Eagles Give Miles Sanders’ Injury Update, Nick Sirianni Chats Up Kareem Hunt

It seems as if Miles Sanders is nursing a sore hamstring every August, so why would this year be any different? The starting tailback for the Philadelphia Eagles has missed four straight practices with what the team is calling “hamstring soreness.”

Sanders hasn’t seen a rep since the preseason opener on August 12. Head coach Nick Sirianni isn’t sending out an SOS, but he is waving the yellow caution flag. The Eagles are being “precautious” with Sanders.

“I’ll never get into how long or anything like that or how bad. I’m not a doctor. I’m not a trainer,” Sirianni told reporters. “We are just being precautious with him. He had some tightness and soreness in it. Just being precautious with him and we’ll see how it goes.”

Sirianni was quick to downplay any extra concern due to his well-documented injury history. And he has gone on record multiple times this summer hyping up Sanders.

“No, I’m trying not to think about any of that,” Sirianni said. “Just as far as working to get him healthy every single day, trying to get him a little bit healthier every day, and he’ll be ready to go when he gets back in.”

Media just switches up everything you say 😭😭😭 — Miles Sanders (@BoobieMilesXXIV) June 30, 2022

The good news? Sanders, who is in a contract year, doesn’t sound in jeopardy of missing Week 1.

“We have a great doctor staff, a great medical staff, a great athletic training, strength, and conditioning,” Sirianni said, “so they are working and he’s working to get himself healthy.”

Here’s the full injury report from Friday’s practice (via Philly Voice’s Jimmy Kempski):

Eagles injury report



No practice: James Bradberry – groin

Christian Ellis – hamstring

Javon Hargrave – toe

Jason Kelce – elbow

Miles Sanders – hamstring

Greg Ward – toe Limited: Grant Calcaterra – hamstring — Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) August 19, 2022

Sirianni Chatting Up Kareem Hunt?

The rumors about the Eagles possibly pursuing Kareem Hunt aren’t going away. There is no real substance to them, other than a trade for the Pro Bowl running back makes sense. Hunt is a playmaker who would be a great depth addition even if Sanders wasn’t hurt.

Not surprisingly, Eagles fans are hungry for a Hunt trade and started reading into a photo of Sirianni chatting Hunt up at Friday’s practice. Remember, the Eagles and Browns are participating in joint sessions ahead of Sunday’s preseason game.

Looks like Browns RB Kareem Hunt, seen here talking with Nick Sirianni, isn’t practicing today. Some have mentioned Hunt as a possible trade target for the #Eagles. He wants a new contract. pic.twitter.com/Iig4tYBti1 — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) August 19, 2022

Again, don’t read too much into a picture without context. He’s gone out of his way throughout camp to make everyone aware that “Miles Sanders is our guy.”

Jason Huntley, Kennedy Brooks Updates

The Eagles have six total backs on the roster: Miles Sanders, Boston Scott, Kenny Gainwell, Jason Huntley, Kennedy Brooks, and DeAndre Torrey. The team is likely to keep three of them, maybe four if the injuries don’t stop. Offensive coordinator Shane Steichen was asked to comment on how the deeper stashes looked in the preseason opener, namely Huntley and Brooks.

Here’s what Steichen said about Huntley: “Jason is an explosive player, and some of that explosiveness showed up. There are some things we need to clean up from a detail standpoint that we talked to him about. The explosiveness, the speed he shows, he had some good plays.”

Jason Huntley in there for the TD❗️#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/cUKYvmWpbU — Eagles Scoop (@eaglesscoop) August 13, 2022

And Steichen on Brooks: “Then Kennedy is a big powerful runner. He is that type of guy that can get in there and get you those tough yards through the tackles, so excited about both those guys.”

Huntley rushed 16 times for 48 yards, including a 1-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Brooks carried 7 times for 26 yards, with a long gainer of 8 yards.