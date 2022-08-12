Assistant Coach Singles Out Eagles Playmaker: ‘He’s Really Leading the Pack’

Looking at Miles Sanders hit the hole is one thing. Listening to him chirp after a big gainer is another. Philly’s starting back is running with purpose this summer and clearly has something he wants to prove.

Eagles assistant head coach/running backs coach Jemal Singleton didn’t want to say Sanders has the cliched chip on his shoulder, but the fourth-year rusher is showing an extra gear. He looks mentally and physically stronger.

“I think he’s shown that [edge] already,” Singleton told reporters. “Being explosive, attacking the hole, getting north, some of the things we’ve been working on to really get his vision going. And I like what he’s been doing. He’s really leading the pack right now.”

Eagles observations from Day 3 of camp: 1) Team drills started with Miles Sanders (who has looked explosive) breaking off a long run. "He's in with the ones!" Sirianni jokingly shouted, after reports of him working with the second team Friday made the rounds. — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) July 30, 2022

The questions over Sanders’ reign atop the depth chart were already answered. However, the 211-pounder still doesn’t have a contract extension signed. Or even offered. Sanders hasn’t crowed once about it, instead he’s taking small victories on the practice field: juking linebackers with ease, jawing at safeties (and sometimes the media).

“I always tell the guys, control what you can control. And we can control our attitude. We can control how we work. We control our intensity,” Singleton said. “But Miles has done a great job coming out and being real aggressive, and like you said, he’s running hard and he’s doing those things that you want to see from your back.”

RB Coach Jemal Singleton on Miles Sanders' wanting more touches: "He's a back. And if he doesn't want the ball a bunch of times, I'd be a little concerned about having him in my room. But he does. He wants it. He wants the ball." #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) August 12, 2022

Commanding the RB Room, Showing Maturity

Sanders can come off as shy when he’s talking to reporters. He gives terse answers, in hushed tones, never showing too much or too little emotion. Meanwhile, Sanders is a chameleon in the meeting room. He’s willing to jump into any discussion or film study and play the role of big brother. Mentoring and teaching.

“To me, that’s when I can see the true maturity of a back who’s been in the league for a little while,” Singleton said. “Is he willing to step in? Is he willing to … I love standing in the back and I can hear him coaching up the guy on something that happened or what he’s got to do.”

Miles Sanders working on his hands during special teams drills. pic.twitter.com/eL562uBDNN — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) August 1, 2022

Sanders (25) is the second-oldest running back on the roster, two years younger than Boston Scott (27). They are the leaders of the room and willingly drop knowledge on the young bucks: Jason Huntley (24), Kenny Gainwell (23), Kennedy Brooks (23). Everyone is thriving and trying to match Singleton’s 46-year-old intensity.

“I enjoy what I do out there, and I have fun,” Singleton said, “and I want that energy to be as high as it possibly can be. And I’m going to match them and push them when they need to.”

Scott Early Favorite Goal-Line Back Option

Kennedy Brooks is the biggest back on the roster, about five pounds heavier than Sanders. He might be the logical goal-line option, with his combination of size and plodding style. Looks can be deceiving, though.

“Boston is a strong man,” Singleton said. “He might be small but now you’re looking at all that strength and leverage from his legs, that enables him to push a pile, to get underneath tackles, to hit a crease, and all that.”

ALL HAIL BOSTON SCOTTpic.twitter.com/o9TY2ynbx7 — Barstool Philly (@BarstoolPhilly) January 2, 2022

Singleton hinted that Scott (5-foot-6, 203 pounds) might be in line for more goal-line touches, an area he dabbled in last season and succeeded at. The days of endzone bulldozers needing to be 230 or 240 pounds are over.

“He’s hitting it with speed and power and strength,” Singleton said, “and it’s coming in the package that he’s bringing it in.”