Eagles Star Calls Out Fairweather Philly Fans: ‘Stop Booing’

Philadelphia Eagles fans have never been ones to hide their emotions. They wear them loudly and proudly on their beer-drenched sleeves. So when the hometown team went down 10-0 on Tuesday night, the boos came raining down from the crowd at Lincoln Financial Field.

They also showered jeers on Jalen Reagor every time he trotted out onto the field to return a punt. He finished with three returns for 22 yards. More importantly, Reagor didn’t fumble or drop the ball once. And while the boos ceased in the third quarter – after the Eagles scored 20 straight unanswered points to take a 20-10 lead – some players couldn’t get the negativity out of their heads.

Miles Sanders took to Twitter to vent his frustration with the fickle fan base. The starting running back didn’t appreciate hearing the boos, especially not after pouring his “heart and soul” into a 27-17 victory over Washington. Sanders was one of the brightest stars for the Eagles, too. He ran for a career-high 131 yards on 18 carries and ripped off a game-breaking 38-yard romp.

“All I could do is compliment my offensive line and [offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland],” Sanders told reporters. “They are doing a heck of a job each and every week. This is the seventh game in a row with over 200 yards rushing. That is a credit to the offensive line and they are making it very easy for the running backs to run behind them.”

Sanders’ performance helped the Eagles rack up 238 total yards on the ground. They became the first NFL team to rush for 175 or more yards in seven consecutive games since the 1985 Chicago Bears. That team won the Super Bowl. Philadelphia has also eclipsed 200 yards in five games this season, third-most in franchise history behind the 1949 and 1950 teams.

Sanders Draws Jason Kelce’s Ire

Washington was able to hold Sanders out of the end zone, mainly due to the running back getting in his own way. The Penn State product had a clear path to the end zone at the end of his explosive 38-yard scamper.

Center Jason Kelce ran down the field out in front of him to lead block and parted the seas like Moses. But Sanders cut right, instead of going left behind Kelce. He was tackled and Kelce threw up his hands in disgust.

“I made the wrong read, I should have gone the other way. That’s all,” Sanders said. “He was upset with me. I’m sorry, sorry Kelce.”

Sitting, Resting in Fourth Quarter

Sanders was noticeably absent for the entirety of the fourth quarter. Jordan Howard took over the feature back duties as the Eagles grinded out the clock. Some thought the Eagles were leaning on Howard due to Sanders’ issues with fumbles and his inability to stay inbounds late in games. Not the case, according to Sanders. They wanted to keep his injured ankle rested.

“I am coming off my injuries so they are probably sitting me out and resting me,” Sanders said. “We have three more games that we have to get right for, so just trying to do whatever I can each and every week to get back each week and play.”