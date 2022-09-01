Eagles Announce Team Captains, Injury Updates on 2 Key Starters

Jason Kelce was back on the practice field on Wednesday as optimism remains high he’ll be ready for Week 1. There was also encouraging news on Miles Sanders who was back to test out his sore hamstring. Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni wouldn’t give a return timeline for either player.

“He’s getting better every day,” Sirianni said of Sanders, “and you know I’ll never put a timetable on a guy but we’re hopeful and we’ll see what happens.”

The Eagles promised an updated injury report later in the day. In the meantime, Sanders was spotted on the practice field. The starting running back was running around and took part in team drills on Thursday.

Miles Sanders practicing for the first time in 2-plus weeks. Also on the field: former Jets RB La’Mical Perine. pic.twitter.com/0aNVynGRx3 — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) September 1, 2022

Sirianni kept it close to the vest when talking about Kelce. No concrete timeline. But the head coach went out of his way to praise the All-Pro center.

“I’m always happy when Jason Kelce’s on the football field, obviously I’ve told him this many times like when I’m the head coach here I want him to be on the football team, there’s no secrets in that. I don’t know how many kegs I’ll have to send next year, or the year after that, or the year after that, but we’ll cross that bridge when we get to it.”

After that ringing endorsement for the Eagles’ emotional leader, Sirianni announced the team captains for the 2022 season. They were voted on by the players on the team.

#Eagles announce team captain: OFFENSE: Jason Kelce, Jalen Hurts, Lane Johnson … DEFENSE: Brandon Graham, Fletcher Cox, Darius Slay … SPECIAL TEAMS: Jake Elliott … there it is, voted on by teammates. #FlyEaglesFly — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) September 1, 2022

The latest Eagles news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Eagles newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Eagles!

Not Worried About Trash Talking

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson brings a well-known reputation for trash-talking. He’s not afraid to stir the pot and nudge the enemy in the middle of a game. The Eagles and their coaching staff don’t see it as a problem. All in good fun.

“That trash talking, I know he gets the rap for that, but that’s part of his competitiveness,” Sirianni said. “And I’d lie if I said I don’t trash talk a little bit and I didn’t when I played or whatever it is and like that and do it in practice to raise the level of competition, I think that’s just all a part of it. Guys trash talk all the time in here shooting baskets, out on the field.”

Mike Evans and Marshon Lattimore exchange some words. C.J. Gardner-Johnson — the king of getting others ejected — also came in to talk trash. pic.twitter.com/l6xfsQvo4g — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 18, 2021

When asked for the first word that comes to mind about Gardner-Johnson, Sirianni had one word. And he repeated it for effect.

“Dangerous. Dangerous,” Sirianni said. “You have to be careful with him, throwing the ball at him. He’s just been around the ball a ton in his career and making plays.”

Wishing Jalen Reagor Luck in Minnesota

The Eagles explained all the reasons why Jalen Reagor was worth keeping on the 53-man roster on Tuesday. He worked his tail off at training camp. He was in the building every day working on his craft. He expressed a desire to get better. Then, just like Keyser Söze, Reagor was gone.

Sirianni didn’t want to get into why the Eagles traded him during Thursday’s media availability. Instead, he thanked him and wished him good luck in Minnesota.

“We do wish him the best, you know, you get emotionally attached to everybody you got here as players,” Sirianni said. “He’s not on our team anymore, he’s a Minnesota Viking now, so I’m not even going to go into that. He gave us some good plays while he was here. He had a good training camp like I said yesterday, and I wish him the best.”