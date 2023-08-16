Eagles Urged to Trade Young Defender Coming Off Career Year

The Philadelphia Eagles are being urged to trade one of their ascending young defensive linemen.

Philadelphia selected defensive tackle Milton Williams in the third round out of Louisiana Tech in 2021, and he’s coming off a career year. Matt Holder of Bleacher Report thinks there may be several teams interested in acquiring the services of Williams while he is still on his rookie contract.

“Playing behind Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave during his two-year career, the 24-year-old has participated in 34 regular-season games but only logged two starts,” Holder wrote on August 15. “He likely would be more productive if given the opportunity to be a first-stringer elsewhere.”

Williams Feels Like He’s on the Verge of a Breakout Season

Josh Sweat says he predicts Milton Williams to be the defensive breakout star for the #Eagles this year: “He’s just a dog man.. I see him working.. I just see it. He’s got that chip on his shoulder.. I see it coming.” pic.twitter.com/kBxnP2LeFe — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) August 14, 2023

Last season, Williams played 396 total snaps, per PFF (233 pass rush, 163 on run defense) and he finished with 36 total tackles (nine for loss), eight hurries, two QB hits and 4.0 sacks, all career highs. After getting flagged three times as a rookie in 2021, Williams wasn’t penalized at all last year, showing a big improvement where his discipline was concerned. He earned a 75.7 run defense grade from Pro Football Focus and a 58.5 pass rush grade.

Heading into his third season, it feels like the 6-foot-3, 290-pound interior defender could have a breakout year coming, and his teammates agree.

Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat is one player who predicts Williams is going to open some eyes in Year 3. “I just see it,” Sweat said, via Eagles Nation. “He’s got that chip on his shoulder.”

There’s No Doubt Milton Williams Has Trade Value

The Eagles selected defensive tackles out of Georgia in the first round in 2022 when they took Jordan Davis at No. 13 overall and again this year, when they selected Jalen Carter with the ninth overall pick.

“With Davis and Carter serving as the heir apparent to Cox and Hargrave—the former is a free agent in the spring and the latter has already left—the Eagles could trade Williams and not skip a beat. Plus, they’ll likely spend the draft pick(s) they get in return on another defensive lineman, anyway,” Holder added.

“It can be frustrating,” Williams told Si.com’s Eagles Today in July when asked his feelings about Philly’s propensity to frequently add interior defensive linemen. “It’s also great to be able to learn from players like that. As a player, you just focus on what you can control and make the best of your opportunities.”

With an attitude like that coupled with his emerging talents, he’s one of Philly’s most intriguing and promising young players.

Williams has two more years of his rookie deal remaining. He’s set to have cap hits of just under $1.4 million in 2023 and $1.6 million in 2024, according to Spotrac. That affordability would certainly attract many suitors, as would his versatility on the line.

Williams has played both DT and defensive end, and he moved around a bit in college, playing in both 3- and 4-man fronts under multiple different coordinators. He played 40% of Philadelphia’s defensive snaps as a rookie, and 36% of them last year, so he has been primarily used as a rotational piece. Considering how important defensive tackles are when it comes to having a solid pass rush and stopping the run, there’s little doubt other teams would be interested in adding him.

It’s unlikely the Eagles will move him, though, unless they get a huge offer. He’ll likely stay put, but he could be a name to monitor if a DT-needy team comes along.