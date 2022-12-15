‘Most Hated Man in Philly’ Responds to Eagles Trash Talk

The Dallas Cowboys have been doing a lot of talking about Jalen Hurts in recent days. Funny since they won’t see the MVP candidate for two weeks. Their immediate focus should be on the Jacksonville Jaguars, just as the Philadelphia Eagles are focused on the Chicago Bears.

Micah Parsons started the ruckus with some off-the-cuff comments regarding Hurts. Now, after getting blasted by Eagles fans, the All-Pro linebacker has responded in the most predictable way imaginable. Parsons sent a compliment in Hurts’ direction (via ESPN’s Ed Werder) while acknowledging that he is ”probably the most hated man in Philly.”

Micah Parsons described himself as probably the most hated man in Philly. Explained he did not intend to insult Jalen Hurts. “Obviously they took small clips and just took one line of what was really talked about…no disrespect to Hurts. I think he's doing a great job this year.” pic.twitter.com/l2hXe4ZiM5 — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) December 15, 2022

Parsons wasn’t done talking. The Penn State product went on a bit of a rant after Thursday’s practice during a fun back-and-forth with Dallas reporters. His main point? Hurts — or any other quarterback in the NFL — isn’t solely responsible for a team’s success. He was actually paying respect to the Eagles’ defense.

“No disrespect to Hurts. I think he’s doing great this year,” Parsons told David Moore of the Dallas Morning News. “But you know me. I’m a defensive guy, and I said the Eagles’ defense is the team to watch. The conversation was MVP, is it just quarterback? I was just having a good conversation with Von [Miller].”

“I was just having a good conversation w/ Von (Miller), a person I look up to, helped him on his podcast & the next thing I know it’s a — storm. Not once did I ever disrespect Hurts. “I mean, you guys (media) get to talk — all day. Why can’t we talk a little chatter?” M Parsons pic.twitter.com/NeKgXAoAMx — David Moore (@DavidMooreDMN) December 15, 2022

Eagles Focused on Bears, Not Micah Parsons

The Eagles are keeping the main thing the main thing, to quote Hurts. They are singularly focused on beating the Chicago Bears this week in what could be a tough road game if Justin Fields plays.

After not practicing because of an illness yesterday, #Bears QB Justin Fields was a full participant today. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 15, 2022

Head coach Nick Sirianni hadn’t even heard Parsons’ comments when he addressed the Philly media on Wednesday: “Honestly, I’m not familiar with that yet. I imagine someone will bring it to my attention next week. I don’t know. We’re worried about the Bears and the Bears only.”

Predictably, Hurts followed suit: “I’m worried about the Bears right now.”

Hurts Begs Philly Media to Ask About Bears Defense

Hurts went to his bag of tricks and pulled out something he used in Week 5 when addressing reporters. After the media peppered him with questions about Parsons and the Cowboys, he ended his press conference by asking if anyone wanted to ask about the Bears’ defense. It was a strategic move — perhaps a nod to Michael Jordan? — to make a bad Chicago defense feel good about themselves.

lol come on man pic.twitter.com/9f21mdyjah — Kevin Kinkead (@Kevin_Kinkead) December 14, 2022

The Eagles leader was also quick to shower Fields with praise, a young quarterback who has been drawing comparisons to Hurts due to his video-game speed. If Fields improves his accuracy and pocket presence, there is a chance he could follow the same trajectory as Hurts. That would play well in a quarterback-starved town like Chicago.

“I love watching football,” Hurts told reporters. “I love the game. I love seeing the way different players handle different situations. Talking about Justin Fields, he’s always been a player that I’ve had a lot of respect for — at Georgia, at Ohio State, coming into the Bears and doing what he’s been able to do in a short time.”